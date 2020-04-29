Google Pixel 4a release date could be just around the corner, according to new leak

The Google Pixel 4a is perhaps the next big phone to launch in 2020, until the end of the year brings with it the iPhone 12, Samsung Galaxy Note 20 and OnePlus 8T, but a big question hanging over the phone is when it will actually launch. Well, it seems we might finally have an answer.

German blog Caschys seems to have gotten hold of internal documents for Vodafone Germany, the local branch of the international carrier, which states the upcoming smartphone will be available through the network starting May 22. That's three weeks away at time of writing, so not far off.

So May 22 is likely the big day in Germany, and since Google doesn't tend to stagger its product launches by country that may mean the phone will be available everywhere on that date.

If this leak is true, then it follows there will be a digital launch event for the Google Pixel 4a some time before May 22. In October 2019, the Google Pixel 4 was made available to buy exactly a week after its launch so if the same is true of the Pixel 4a, there could be a digital event on May 15.

Of course, it's entirely possible given the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic that Google will leave more time between the Pixel 4a's announcement and release, or alternatively that it'll be released in some regions before others. That may mean this German date won't be reflective of all markets.

The Google Pixel 4a is set to be an affordable take on the Google Pixel 4, with a lower price tag that's matched by reduced specs and camera capabilities. It matches 2019's Google Pixel 3a, which was an affordable version of the Pixel 3.

It's not exactly clear how the Caschys blog got the internal Vodafone documents though, so take this leak with a pinch of salt. TechRadar will be keeping an eye out for all the latest Google Pixel 4a news.