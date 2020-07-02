Google Pixel 4a grabs more certifications; launch soon?

The affordable premium smartphone segment is the most active price-segment as of now. We have OnePlus making its re-entry with OnePlus Nord, Apple introducing the iPhone SE 2 and Samsung is making its presence felt with the Lite variants of its premium flagships.

Google’s Pixel 4a could be yet another device in this segment. After getting the requisite certifications from FCC and BIS, the upcoming smartphone from Google has now been spotted at IMDA, Singapore. This listing does not reveal anything new about the device and suggests that this smartphone will support 4G connectivity and will come with WiFi, Bluetooth and NFC for wireless connectivity.

Interestingly, in a related piece of news Android Police reports that the previous-gen Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL have been discontinued by Google in the United States. While the phones are shown “out of stock” on Google’s online store and the stock will not be replenished, it may still be available with some local retailers who are yet to clear out their stock.

With the new device getting mandatory clearances and the previous-gen devices being discontinued at the same time, Google could not have “hinted” the impending launch in a clearer way.

Google Pixel 4a – rumoured specs and features

Like the predecessor, the Pixel 4a is supposed to offer the vanilla Android experience at an affordable price point. The phone also offers similar camera performance that one is used to see on the flagship Pixel devices.

According to the previous reports the Pixel 4a may be launched on July 13 and may come with a 5.81-inch AMOLED display of Full HD+ (2340 x 1080 pixels) resolution. The selfie cameras on the Pixel 4a are said to be housed in a dual-punch hole cutout instead of the top bezel.

The Pixel 4a may be powered by a Snapdragon 730 SoC coupled with 6GB of RAM. It may be offered in two different storage variants 64GB and 128GB UFS 2.1 storage.

In terms of optics, the Google Pixel 4a may house a 12-megapixel rear camera sensor while on the front it may house an 8-megapixel shooter. Other specifications may include a 3080 mAh battery, 18-W fast charger in the box, a 3.5 mm audio jack and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.