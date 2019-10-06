GGG Golovkin vs Derevyanchenko: live stream today's boxing online from anywhere

Having bounced back from his controversial defeat against nemesis Canelo Alvarez with a stunning knock-out comeback win over Steve Rolls, Gennady Golovkin tonight has the chance to once again claim a world title. Will he end the night glorious at the Garden? You're in the right place to find out how to get a GGG vs Derevyanchenko live stream - regardless of where you are in the world.

Standing in Golovkin's way is Sergiy Derevyanchenko, a 33-year-old Ukrainian who is also looking to re-establish his credentials after running Daniel Jacobs close in an IBF middleweight title fight last year.

Golovkin vs Derevyanchenko - where and when The showdown between Gennady 'GGG' Golovkin and Sergiy Derevyanchenko takes place on Saturday, October 5 at New York City's iconic Madison Square Garden. The duo are set to enter the ring at around 11pm local time - so that's 8pm PT and 4am BST Sunday morning for fight fans in the UK.

While he may have lost his unbeaten tag and his middleweight belts against Alvarez following his defeat last September, the ruthless way GGG dispatched Rolls in his return to the ring back in June showed he has lost none of his raw power.

With a hugely impressive 39-1-1, 35 KOs record, the 37-year-old remains one of boxing's biggest draws, and tonight's fight could lay the groundwork for a much requested third rematch with Alvarez.

Doubts nevertheless persist on whether Golovkin's age is beginning to catch up with him, and in Derevyanchenko he tonight faces a younger opponent with the capacity to test his stamina to the limit.

Read on to find out how you can watch the fight with our Golovkin vs Derevyanchenko live stream guide.

Rugby fan? Here's how to live stream Rugby World Cup 2019

How to watch the Golovkin vs Derevyanchenko fight from outside your country

If you want to watch the boxing outside of your country you may find that the content is geo-restricted. That could mean that, despite having access when on home turf, you are blocked while away. Fret not, that can be rectified with the use of a clever piece of software called a VPN - better that than hunting for some dodgy, illegal stream on Reddit.

Once you've downloaded and installed this software you are able to change where you appear to be thanks to some smart IP address bouncing. That not only gets around geo-restricted content but also helps keep your identity more secure when online. These Virtual Private Networks are thankfully easy to use. Simply select one of our top three best VPN picks below (or opt straight for our number one favorite ExpressVPN), open it up and pick out your country of choice from the 'choose location' menu, and then start watching as if you were sat back at home. Easy! 1. ExpressVPN: the best all-round VPN for streaming, comes with 30-day money back guarantee and 3 months FREE when you sign up for an annual plan

2. NordVPN: one of the most affordable choices for streaming and really effective, too

3. IPVanish: super secure and able to work on a whopping 10 devices, at the same time And don't get the impression that this is all VPNs are any good for. They've also become the first line of defence for millions of people against cyber crime and security breaches and are also often usedto access foreign Netflix catalogues and get around blocked apps.

How to live stream Golovkin vs Derevyanchenko in the US

Streaming service DAZN (pronounced 'Da Zone') has the rights to show Golovkin vs Derevyanchenko and coverage starts of the main card at 9pm ET, 6pm PT on the subscription channel. A DAZN contract will set you back $19.99 per month, or $99.99 for the year. The channel is promising over 100 fight nights per year including the upcoming Canelo and Anthony Joshua bouts. If signing up to DAZN appeals but you're outside the US this weekend, then using a VPN will let you watch like you're back at home.

See where DAZN ranks in our best sports streaming sites list

How to watch the GGG fight in Canada for FREE

DAZN is the channel holding the cards for Golovkin vs Derevyanchenko in Canada, too. Canadians are also offered the one month free trial, though subscriptions are $20 per month or $150 annually at present. But unlike in the States, you can get a FREE trial with Canadian DAZN. That means, if you haven't used it before, then you can live stream Golovkin vs Derevyanchenko without paying a single cent! Of course, if you are outside Canada, you can follow the VPN route above and tune in with a DAZN log-in all the same.

How to live stream GGG vs Derevyanchenko in the UK