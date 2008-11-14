LittleBigPlanet is coming to the Sony PSP

LittleBigPlanet: Look out for it on the PSP

Rumours are just brilliant aren't they? Some are real, some aren't, but the guessing is what makes it so exciting, right? Well, here's a great one: The bizarre PS3 game LittleBigPlanet is coming to the PSP.

"There's definitely scope for a PSP version," Media Molecule co-founder Mark Healey told Eurogamer TV. "We've had discussions and talks, [but] nothing concrete at the moment."

No need for stellar graphics

The idea of getting the massive web 2.0-a-like game onto Sony's portable platform is a very obvious one, given that the game relies on the interaction with the world you've built, rather than stellar graphics and fast-paced action.

Basically, Healey says the idea would be to allow you to do things like create items and characters while on the train, and that he'd like to add things like adding media, for instance music, and then import that into the game.

Anything that can add to the novel experience found in the current iteration of LBP on the PS3, which has received rave reviews and quickly gained massive customer acceptance, will be seen as an easy win for the development company.

UPDATE: TechRadar spoke with a Media Molecule rep who could not confirm the rumours. We have also put a call in to SCEE's PR department to see if we can get any more information from them. Right now, we're filing under rumour (that we want to happen, badly)...