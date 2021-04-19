Galaxy M series could get another battery monster

With the M series, Samsung offers value-for-money smartphones that are designed to sell in huge numbers. Not only the phones in the M series are affordable but they come with features specifically created keeping in mind the target audience.

It is now being reported that Samsung is coming up with yet another M series smartphone equipped with a monstrous battery pack. According to Sammobile, a new battery pack bearing model number EB-BM325ABN has hit the certification authority DEKRA.

Going by the model number, this 5830 mAh battery pack will power a device with the Galaxy M32 moniker. Samsung is expected to market this battery pack as 6000 mAh (typical) once the device approaches its launch schedule.

That said, the certification site does not provide any information about its charging capabilities. Hence it is safe to assume that the Galaxy M32 could still come with the 15W charger similar to the one available in Galaxy F41.

Is it a rebranded Galaxy A32?

Samsung has a history of launching rebranded devices and selling them under different monikers, though with slight modifications. For example, recently, the Galaxy M51 was relaunched at Galaxy F62, though there are obvious differences between both the devices, however, the platform remains the same.

Similarly, there is a strong possibility that the Galaxy M32 could be related to the Galaxy A32 that was unveiled sometime back. The phone came with a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display boasting a 90Hz refresh rate and is powered by a MediaTek Helio G80 chipset.

In terms of camera sensors, the A32 comes with64MP quad-camera on the back with the primary sensor being a 64-megapixel sensor and on the front, it has a 20-megapixel selfie shooter.

Since we are looking at subtle changes, the A32 comes with a 5000 mAh battery, the M32 is expected to be powered by a 6000 mAh battery instead. As of now, there is no clear indication as to when the Galaxy M32 will make its debut, however, the company is preparing for the launch of Galaxy M42, slated to debut on April 28 in India.

