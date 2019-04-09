Fresh Canon EOS Rebel SL3 / EOS 250D / EOS 200D II rumors surface

New details have emerged of an upcoming Canon EOS Rebel SL3, also known as the EOS 250D, EOS 200D II and the EOS Kiss X10.

Nokishita has stated that the upcoming model has been registered by a Russian Certification body. It goes on to say that the camera is the successor to the Kiss X9 – the name given to the Rebel SL2 in some territories – and that the model will be officially confirmed this month.

Image 1 of 4 Image Credit: Nokishita Image 2 of 4 Image Credit: Nokishita Image 3 of 4 Image Credit: Nokishita Image 4 of 4 Image Credit: Nokishita

Details have now emerged of the camera's specs. The model is said to pack a 24.1MP APS-C sensor and Canon's latest DIGIC 8 processing engine. That partnership is said to allow for 4K video recording to 25/24p – something we've not seen on a Canon DSLR aimed at this audience before.

The cheapest current Canon EOS DSLR to feature 4K video recording is still the EOS 5D Mark IV, although the option has been included in the company's PowerShot SX740 HS, as well as the EOS M50, EOS R and EOS RP mirrorless models – and of course, in the company's Cinema EOS range of cameras.

Other specs are said to include a version of Canon's Dual Pixel CMOS AF system, which is present on the existing EOS Rebel SL2 / EOS 200D, although the system here is said to offer 3,975 "positions". Given that the Dual Pixel CMOS AF system on the most recent EOS RP offers 4,779 points, this figure seems credible.

A Digital Lens Optimizer, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth also feature, while the option to extract 8.3MP stills from 4K videos – something we've seen elsewhere in Canon's 4K portfolio – also looks like it will make the cut.

Leaked images of the new model reveal that camera will mirror the Rebel SL2 / EOS 200D in offering a port for microphones and another for remotes, together with USB and HDMI sockets on the other side. The camera also looks set to be available with the same 18-55mm f/4-5.6 II IS STM lens as the EOS Rebel SL2, although kits with additional lenses are likely.

The model would follow the Rebel SL1 / EOS 100D and Rebel SL2 / EOS 200D that were announced in 2013 and 2017 respectively. Last year, Canon added a more junior Rebel T100 / EOS 4000D and EOS Rebel T7 / EOS 2000D pair of DSLRs to its stable.

The release date for the EOS Rebel SL3 / EOS 250D / EOS 200D II is rumoured to be 25 April, so we may well see an announcement confirming the camera very shortly.