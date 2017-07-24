Flipkart Grand Gadget Day Sale Begins today: Here are the deals you need to check out

Flipkart’s Grand Gadget Day sale will be held between the 24th and 26th of July. Since this sale focuses primarily on gadgets, there are a number of deals on laptops and smartphones. You can also get trimmers and other personal grooming products at a very good price thanks to this deal.

The deals

The company is offering attractive discounts on Intel’s Core i3 laptops, starting at just Rs 24,999. There are offerings by Lenovo, Acer etc to choose from.

The Apple iPads have seen some handy discounts as well, with the lineup now starting at just Rs 25,900. There are multiple variants to choose from, so the discounts don’t apply to just one model.

Read more: Lenovo ThinkPad X1 foldable tablet prototype

The Google Chromecast 2 is now priced at just Rs 3,199, which should make it more competitive, especially with the presence of the Amazon Fire TV Stick in the market.

The Canon EOS 700D DSLR camera is selling for Rs 39,499 and comes bundled with free Moto headphones worth Rs 6,999 in value. So if you’re on the lookout for a DSLR, Flipkart is the place to look right now. A handful of other cameras are included in the sale as well.

Smartphone deals

Lenovo Phab 2 Pro: Lenovo is offering a discount of Rs 5,000 on the handset, bringing the cost down to just Rs 24,990. This appears to be a limited period discount, however.

Micromax Evok Note: The handset usually sells for Rs 14,999, but the retailer is selling it for just Rs 9,499 as part of the new sale.

Samsung Galaxy J7 Max: The handset is being offered with a discount of Rs 1,250, bringing the cost down to just Rs 17,900.

Sony Xperia XA1: This Sony mid-ranger is going for just Rs 19,990, down by Rs 1,000 compared to its original pricing.

Vivo V5 Plus Limited Edition: This handset too is getting discounted by Rs 1,000, bringing the cost down to just Rs 25,990.