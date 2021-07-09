Fire Boltt Ring Bluetooth calling smartwatch launched in India

Fire Boltt Ring has been launched in India to add to the selection of smartwatches from the company within the space of a couple of months of it entering the segment. It has already launched a handful of budget smartwatches close after one another.

The Fire Boltt Ring smartwatch's specs and features had already been revealed with the previous Amazon listing. And now the smartwatch has been officially launched in India with a special introductory offer. It comes with Bluetooth calling, SpO2 monitor, and much more features. This is also the second smartwatch from the brand to come with Bluetooth calling after the Fire Boltt Talk.

Fire Boltt Ring price and availability

The Fire Boltt Ring price in India has been set at a special introductory offer of Rs 4,499. The smartwatch will be available for purchase from Amazon from July 10 at 12 noon. In terms of colour options, the smartwatch will come in Red, White, and Blue colours.

Available from July 10 at 12 noon Check out the Boltt Ring on Amazon Rs 4,499View Deal

Fire Boltt Ring specs and features

The Fire Boltt Ring’s biggest selling point that this price is the calling feature. The smartwatch comes with an in-built microphone as well as an in-built speaker. You will be able to make and receive calls on the go from the wrist. The wearable also offers quick access dial pad and access to recent calls from the phone. Additionally, you also get a speed dial.

The Fire Boltt Ring sports a 1.7-inch HD display, which is large for a smartwatch. It comes in a square dial and an Apple Watch inspired design and look. You also get a crown button on the side that is again inspired by the Apple Watch. It has a 2.5D curved glass with a full touch screen panel and the watch is made up of metal. As for the watch, the software runs on a proprietary OS that comes with a quick access honeycomb menu, again inspired by the Apple Watch.

In terms of health-related features, the Fire Boltt Ring comes with a SpO2 monitor to measure blood-oxygen levels. Additionally, you also get a heart rate monitor to measure vitals 24/7. In terms of fitness tracking, you get multiple sports tracking including walking, running, football, basketball, skipping, cycling, badminton, and swimming. Other features include total duration, heart rate count, calories burnt, steps taken, and total distance travelled.

Furthermore, the Fire Boltt Ring also offers music control. You can play music via the in-built speaker or other Bluetooth devices such as TWS or a smartphone. It allows you to control the media wherein you will be able to perform operations like play, pause, skip track, and more.

Other smart features include sleep tracking, women health tracking, camera control, notifications from apps like WhatsApp, Instagram, YouTube, SMS, calls, Twitter, Facebook, and more.