Fire Boltt Ring Bluetooth calling smartwatch launching soon in India

Fire Boltt Ring will be launched in India as the next smartwatch from the brand. Fire Boltt entered the smartwatch space just a couple of months ago and it has already launched a handful of budget smartwatches.

The Fire Boltt Ring smartwatch's specs and features have already been revealed with the Amazon listing.

The Fire Boltt Ring smartwatch comes with Bluetooth calling, SpO2 monitor, and much more features. This is also the second smartwatch from the brand to come with Bluetooth calling after the Fire Boltt Talk .

Fire Boltt Ring specs and features

The Fire Boltt Ring’s USP will be the calling feature. The smartwatch comes with an in-built microphone as well as an in-built speaker. You will be able to make and receive calls on the go from the wrist. The wearable also offers quick access dial pad and access to recent calls from the phone. Additionally, you also get a speed dial.

The Fire Boltt Ring sports a 1.7-inch HD display, which is large for a smartwatch. It comes in a square dial and an Apple Watch inspired design and look. You also get a crown button on the side that is again inspired by the Apple Watch. It has a 2.5D curved glass with a full touch screen panel and the watch is made up of metal. As for the watch, the software runs on a proprietary OS that comes with a quick access honeycomb menu, again inspired by the Apple Watch.

In terms of health-related features, the Fire Boltt Ring comes with a SpO2 monitor to measure blood-oxygen levels. Additionally, you also get a heart rate monitor to measure vitals 24/7. In terms of fitness tracking, you get multiple sports tracking including walking, running, football, basketball, skipping, cycling, badminton, and swimming. Other features include total duration, heart rate count, calories burnt, steps taken, and total distance travelled.

Furthermore, the Fire Boltt Ring also offers music control. You can play music via the in-built speaker or other Bluetooth devices such as TWS or a smartphone. It allows you to control the media wherein you will be able to perform operations like play, pause, skip track, and more.

Other smart features include sleep tracking, women health tracking, camera control, notifications from apps like WhatsApp, Instagram, YouTube, SMS, calls, Twitter, Facebook, and more.

Fire Boltt Ring price and availability

The Fire Boltt Ring price in India is yet to be announced, but the smartwatch will be available for purchase from Amazon. In terms of colour options, the smartwatch will come in Red, White, and Blue colour options. Check out Fire Boltt on AmazonView Deal

