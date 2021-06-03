Fire Boltt Talk smartwatch with Bluetooth calling launched at Rs 4,499

One thing that most budget smartwatches lack is the ability to make or take a call right on the wrist. If you have been waiting for an affordable smartwatch that can handle calls on the writs, well your time has arrived. Fire Boltt Talk is the newest smartwatch from the company which allows you to do just that, at a rather affordable price.

Fire Boltt, a homegrown brand has launched Fire Boltt Talk, its third smartwatch in the last 30 days. Apart from the calling feature, the watch also brings several other features which makes it a good contender for one of the best smartwatches under Rs 5,000.

Fire Boltt Talk price in India and availability

The Fire Boltt Talk is priced at Rs 4,499 and will be available in white, green, and black colour options. The wearable will go on sale starting on June 7 via Flipkart. Check out Fire Boltt Talk on FlipkartView Deal

Fire Boltt Talk specs and features

The start of the show here is the Bluetooth calling feature which allows you to answer and also make calls right from the watch on your wrist. You can pick up a call and talk on the go. The watch also further allows you to view call history and it also allows you to sync speed dial contacts on the watch. What’s more? - the watch even comes with a dial pad which allows you to call a contact by entering the number manually.

In terms of visuals, the Fire Boltt Talk comes with a 44mm large screen display which the company is calling a “3D HD display”. It is an all-metal body with a crown button on the side. Apart from the calling feature, the smartwatch also comes with health and fitness-related features.

The Fire Boltt Talk comes with the heart rate tracking feature which can track vitals in real-time. Additionally, the wearable also comes with a SpO2 monitor which can measure your blood-oxygen level. Surprisingly enough, the watch also comes with blood pressure (BP) monitoring feature which is hard to find on even some premium smartwatches.

As for the UI, just like the previous Fire Boltt 360 smartwatch, the Fire Boltt Talk also offers a rotating UI instead of a list view. As for fitness, the watch can track multiple sports modes including walk, run, cycling, skipping, football, basketball, badminton, and swimming. Smart features include media control, camera control, notifications mirroring from the phone, and multiple watch face selections.

The watch weighs 60 grams and is also IPX7 rated for protection against water. Lastly, in the battery department, the Fire Boltt Talk is rated to last up to ten days with normal usage and up to five days with the Bluetooth call feature.

