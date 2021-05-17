Fire Boltt 360 smartwatch with in-built games launched at Rs 3,499

Fire Boltt has launched a new affordable smartwatch in India. The company has unveiled Fire Boltt 360 smartwatch with some features that might surprise most of you given its pricing.

The Fire Boltt 360 packs in a couple of in-built games, which is a rarity for a smartwatch priced this low. Not only that, but the wearable also comes with features like a SpO2 monitor, BP monitor, and IP68 rating - all for under Rs 4,000. Previously, the company had launched Fire-Boltt Beast for Rs 3,799 in India.

Fire Boltt 360 price in India and availability

The Fire Boltt 360 smartwatch is priced at Rs 3,499 and will go on sale in India starting from May 21. The company also mentions that this is an introductory offer which means the price will go up after a while. The Fire Boltt 360 will be available in Black, Grey, and Gold colour options.

Fire Boltt 360 specs and features

(Image credit: Amazon)

The Fire Boltt 360 is the company’s first smartwatch with a circular design. The Fire Boltt 360 sports a 1.3-inch colour display. The wearable comes with a rotating UI which means the built-in apps will be shown in a circular manner around the edge of the screen instead of a list view. The watch also supports multiple watch faces which can be accessed via the companion Boltt application.

The Fire Boltt 360 also comes with a couple of built-in games 一 Young Bird, which looks like a copy of flappy bird and 2048 games are present on the smartwatch. However, since this is an entry-level watch, we’d assume that there will be no option to install any third-party games or apps on the watch.

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Amazon) Image 2 of 5 (Image credit: Amazon) Image 3 of 5 (Image credit: Amazon) Image 4 of 5 (Image credit: Amazon) Image 5 of 5 (Image credit: Amazon)

The watch itself is made up of a metal body with a crown button on the side. The Fire Boltt 360 is also IP68 water and dust resistance rated. On the sensors front, the wearable packs in an Sp02 sensor for measuring blood-oxygen-level, a heart rate sensor to keep track of vitals 24/7, and a Blood pressure tracker, which is a rarity at this price point.

Furthermore, apart from basic fitness tracking, the Fire Boltt 360 comes with multiple sports mode tracking including cycling, skipping, badminton, swimming, running, walking, football, and basketball. Other features include meditative breathing exercise, Sleep tracking, weather forecast, music control with play, pause, skip, and volume controls options, and remote camera capture.

As for some smart features, the watch can send notifications from apps like Facebook, WhatsApp, SMS, Twitter, Instagram, and more. Additionally, you also get call notifications with the option to silence or reject the call. On a single charge, the Fire Boltt 360 is rated to last up to eight days and it has a standby time of 20 days.