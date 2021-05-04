Fire-Boltt Beast with 1.69-inch display, BP monitoring launched for Rs 3,799

Fire-Boltt, an Indian brand with a wide range of accessories has announced a new budget smartwatch in the country. The Fire-Boltt Beast is the latest smartwatch from the brand priced under Rs 5,000.

With this pricing, the Fire-Boltt Beast will take on the likes of Amazfit Bip U in India. The Fire-Boltt Beast comes with a BP monitoring system which is a rarity at this price point. It can also track 8 sports modes and offers a large 1.69-inch screen with a rotating button for navigation.

Fire-Boltt Beast price in India and availability

The Fire-Boltt Beast is priced at Rs 3,799 and is now available on Amazon in Black, Blue, and Pink color options.

Fire-Boltt Beast specs and features

(Image credit: Amazon)

The Fire-Boltt Beast comes with a 1.69-inch color touch screen display with 500 nits of peak brightness and a full metal body built. On the side, you get a rotating button to navigate through the UI. The UI is also inspired by Apple Watch with the honeycomb-like menu. The smartwatch harnesses Bluetooth 5.0 and that can be paired with your smartphone using the companion application. You can also pick from multiple watch faces in the app.

In terms of sensors, the Fire-Boltt Beast offers a Heart rate sensor, a SpO2 monitor to keep track of oxygen level, and even Blood pressure. Additionally, the wearable also supports sleep tracking and meditative breathing exercise.

As for the fitness features, the device can track multiple workout modes such as walking, running, cycling, skipping, badminton, basketball, football. Additionally, the basics like steps taken, distance traveled, and calories burned are also tracked. Furthermore, you get notifications from your phone which includes apps like WhatsApp, Facebook, Twitter, SMS, calls, and Instagram. The watch can also control the camera and music right from the wrist itself.

On a single charge, the Fire-Boltt Beast is said to last up to 8 days and up to 15 days on standby. It uses a magnetic charger to fuel up the smartwatch. Other features include IP67 rating for protection against water and dust, weather forecast, alarm, find my phone, clock, stopwatch, and more.