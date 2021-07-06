Every iPhone 14 will get this screen tech, if this latest leak is correct

Apple's iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max are heavily rumored to be adopting 120Hz LTPO OLED displays when the phones land later this year, and a new report has suggested similar technology may be used on the cheaper models in 2022.

The report from Korean publication The Elec says that LG Display is preparing itself to make panels for Apple to use for its 2022 handsets that we currently expect to be called the iPhone 14. This suggests Apple will be ready to include this tech on more handsets than just the Pro and Pro Max models.

It's expected that Apple will introduce an iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini in 2021, but neither of these handsets will feature 120Hz LTPO panels. Instead the company is rumored to be sticking to 60Hz OLED displays, like on the iPhone 12.

These are the best iPhones right now

What is an LTPO screen?

What we know about the Apple Watch 7

If this report is correct, it's a big hint that the iPhone 14 – or whatever Apple decides to name its 2022 models – will be the first Apple phone series to all feature 120Hz panels.

LG Display is in talks with a manufacturer called Avaco that makes the machinery necessary to supply LTPO panels. Samsung is rumored to be making the screens for the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max, but it's thought that it doesn't have capacity to supply for all models in the series.

A 120Hz screen means the image on the display refreshes at 120 times per second, which offers a smoother picture than a 60Hz display. A lot of Android phones use an equivalent refresh rate, and we're expecting it to be one of Apple's big upgrades for the iPhone 13.

This new report isn't a guarantee that Apple will include the tech across most lines in 2022, but it's a big hint that it's the company's intention.

Apple may change plans at a later date, or it may find that it isn't able to find enough supply to make the feature happen. We won't truly know until the iPhone 14 is unveiled, but this is a big hint that it will be happening.

Via GSMArena