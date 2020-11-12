England vs Ireland live stream: how to watch today's football match from anywhere

England warm-up for a crucial couple of UEFA Nations League games with a friendly against the Republic of Ireland - a side they haven't managed to beat in 35 years. Read on for your full guide to getting a England vs Republic of Ireland live stream, no matter where in the world you are.

England vs Ireland live stream Thursday's international friendly is set to take place behind closed doors at Wembley Stadium in London, with kick-off set for 7.45pm GMT- making it a 2.45pm ET/11.45am PT kick-off in the US. Full streaming and channel details are below, plus you can take your preferred coverage with you wherever you are - just try using a VPN.

In each of their previous meetings since 1988, the two neighbouring countries have played out stalemates,. Ireland were last to hold the bragging rights after Ray Houghton headed the Boys In Green to a famous victory against Sir Bobby Robson's England in Stuttgart in the group stages of Euro '88.

Ireland have stepped in for this friendly after England's originally planned friendly against New Zealand was scuppered by coronavirus restrictions. The game should provide decent preparation for the Three Lions ahead of their vital Nations League clashes with Belgium and Iceland as well as serving as an opportunity to put their disappointing defeat to Denmark behind them.

The match could see seventeen-year-old Jude Bellingham become England's third-youngest player, with Burnley goalkeeper Nick Pope expected to start in place of Jordan Pickford for the home side. The hastily arranged friendly presents Ireland boss Stephen Kenny with the opportunity to claim his first victory since taking charge.

The visitors will be without injured Brighton striker Aaron Connolly, while West Brom forward Callum Robinson has had to withdraw after returning a positive coronavirus test. Follow our guide below for all the ways to watch England vs Ireland online and get a international friendly football live stream wherever you are right now.

More sport: how to watch an NFL live stream from anywhere

How to watch England vs Republic of Ireland from outside your country

For those looking to watch the game in the UK, US, Australia, Canada and New Zealand, we've got your viewing options listed out below. But if you're out of the country for today's match are worried that you'll miss the England vs Republic of Ireland game, don't sweat it.

With the option of using one of the best VPNs , you can tune into the match no matter where you are in the world. Here's how to get started.

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

Free England vs Ireland live stream: how to watch the international friendly in the UK

The great news for footy fans in the UK is that this international friendly clash at Wembley will be shown exclusively live on ITV. The match will also be streamed on ITV Hub at the same time and will be available to watch on catch-up thereafter. And as its ITV, you'll be able to watch 100% for free - provided you've got a valid UK TV license, of course. For added on-the-go viewing convenience, it has an excellent app that's available on nearly anything that plugs in these days - just give it a search on your device, phone or console of choice. Anyone from the UK who finds themselves abroad during ITV's re-airing of these classic football matches can use a VPN to tune into the coverage they normally would at home. Coverage on ITV begins at 7.30pm GMT ahead of the 7.45pm kick-off

(Image credit: Future)

How to watch England vs Republic of Ireland free: live stream the match in Ireland

The great newsier footy fans in Ireland is that tonights match will be shown live on free-to-air RTÉ 2, with coverage starting at 7.30pm. If you're not about, don't worry as the match match will also be available for streaming via the national broadcaster's online platform, RTÉ Player.

England vs Ireland live stream: how to watch the soccer game online in the US

If you're in the US, ESPN has the rights to show England vs Republic of Ireland, which kicks off at 2.45pm ET/11.45am PT. However, it won't be available on any of its linear channels. The game will instead be shown on the sports network's streaming service ESPN+. ESPN+ only costs $5.99 per month and allows you to watch online as well as via its mobile app and TV streamer apps on the likes of Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, PS4 and Xbox.

Related: how to watch an NFL live stream

How to watch an England vs Republic of Ireland live stream in Australia

Having snapped up the rights to the Nations League, you'll need to tune in to Optus Sport to watch live coverage of England vs Republic of Ireland if you're down under. Make sure you set an alarm though – kick-off is at 5.45am AEDT on Friday morning. If you're not in Oz, using a VPN will allow you to watch the coverage on your Optus account.

Can you live stream England vs Republic of Ireland in Canada?

The bad news for Canadian soccer fans is that tonight's clash between England and Ireland doesn't look like its set to available to watch live in the region. TSN 2 will be showing delayed coverage, however, with the match set to be shown in full from 9pm ET, but if you'd rather watch the match as it happens, the only alternative is to grab a VPN as discussed above and try and catch the coverage from somewhere else in the world (although you'll likely need credit card details in your country of choice).

How to live stream England vs Republic of Ireland in New Zealand

England vs Republic of Ireland is being aired on Sky Sport 7, with kick-off at 7.45am NZT on Friday morning. Sky Sport is available in New Zealand as part of a range of pay TV packages. Subscribers can watch online using the country's Sky Go service, while cord cutters and anyone else can try the Sky Sport Now streaming-only platform - where a weekly pass costs just $19.99. Kiwis away from the islands can use the VPN route described above to tune in to their service of choice just like they would at home.