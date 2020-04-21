Disney+ Hotstar launches action comedy series Hundred in India

Disney+ Hotstar is launching an India-specific action comedy series titled ‘Hundred’ that sees the return of Bollywood diva Lara Dutta with Rinku Rajguru of Sairat-fame playing an undercover agent who move around in Mumbai’s slum clusters taking on gangs there.

The action-oriented series chronicles the misadventures of two women, one of who is a lady cop played by Dutta and the other a terminally ill girl essayed by Rajguru. The duo set themselves a hundred days to accomplish their own personal goals and mission, which then leads to chaos.

For Lara Dutta, this is her second coming on the small screen after her role as in the British historical drama Beecham House that aired as a six-part series on ITV-6 in 2019. The series was created and directed by Gurinder Chaddha of Bride and Prejudice and Bend in Like Beckham fame.

“What if your bucket list is to risk your life as many times as possible? Netra Patil realised it quite early after she learnt that she had only 100 days to live. The life around — a thankless family, a good for nothing boyfriend, and an underwhelming job — was as good as being dead, so she starts doing things which a simple Maharashtrian girl can never ever dream of. Official synopsis

Hundred is directed by Ruchi Narain of Guilty fame along with her former assistant Ashutosh Shah and actor Taher Shabbir who had essayed a key role in the earlier series. Others in the cast include Karan Wahi, Sudhanshu Pandey, Parmeet Sethi, Rohini Hattangadi, Arun Nalawde and Makarand Deshpande. All eight episodes of Hundred are out April 25 on Disney+ Hotstar, making it just the tonic that one may need for a binge watching session during the weekend.

The series is produced by R.A.T. films and was filmed on location in and around Mumbai. Hundred marks the second original series from India in 2020 to air on Disney+ Hotstar after the action thriller Special Ops directed by Neeraj Pandey.

On the other hand, ACP Saumya Shukla was always undermined by her boss and never given real cases and she knew she had only a few days more after which she would be shifted to a desk job from where there will be no coming back. In Netra she found the perfect pawn to play and further her career, little did she know how unpredictable Netra can be. Official synopsis

A statement issued by Lara Dutta and released by Disney+ Hotstar said “The makers have carefully scripted the show to bring alive action and humour in a very entertaining way. One of the many reasons I chose to do the show is because I have never played a cop on screen and my character is trying hard to survive in a man's world. She has very interesting dynamics with the people in her life and the more complex a situation, the more she thrives. She is nothing like me in real life.”

Rajguru said: “It's been a roller-coaster ride making my digital debut with Hotstar Specials presents Hundred, a show that has equal measures of comedy and crime. I portray the character of Netra Patil, a bindaas Marathi mulgi who is trying to live her life to the fullest..”

The entire series would be available for streaming on Disney+ Hotstar this Friday and could just be the stuff to unwind jangled nerves over the weekend.