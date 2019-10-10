Dark mode is coming to Google Maps, according to a cheeky hint from Google

The dark mode phenomenon is spreading through apps like an inky plague, and Google is just one of the companies to fully embrace it. With Android 10 having a system-wide dark mode much like iOS 13, more and more apps are starting to get a makeover. Google Maps is yet to get the dark treatment, but Google has just given us a sneaky tease of its arrival.

In a post on the Android Instagram account, Google shows the Maps app switching between light and dark mode – even though this is not yet an option in the app:

Dark Theme delivers on #Android10. Try it, your 👀 and 🔋 will thank you. Android A photo posted by @android on Oct 9, 2019 at 10:35am PDT

Google takes the line, as many people do, that your eyes and your battery will thank you for switching to dark mode, but the company gives no indication of when we'll be able to try it out for ourselves.

That Maps is being given a darker lick of paint should come as not surprise. Not only does it mean the app will be in line with the growing number of other Google apps that include a dark mode option, but Google Maps already has a night-time mode that prevent you from being blinded while driving.

There have also been signs – as Android Police notes – of an as-yet incomplete dark mode showing up in the beta version of Google Maps.

The reception the Instagram post is overwhelmingly positive, and there are a few calls to Google to make the dark theme AMOLED-friendly. Although the company is given little away in hard details, it would be surprising if AMOLED support was not a feature when dark mode does eventually roll out to Google Maps.

Via Android Police