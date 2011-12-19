iTunes launches 12 Days of Christmas giveaway

Apple iTunes will be running a 12 Days of Christmas event which will see users offered some brilliant content – including apps, TV shows, movies, books and music.

The 12 Days of Christmas offer will run from 26 Dec to 6 Jan and include high-profile content, with each offer available for just 24 hours.

12 Days of Christmas App

Apple has also made a special 12 Days of Christmas app to support the offering and make it easier to find them.

"Get our special 12 Days of Christmas app to make it even easier to access your gifts while you're on the go," adds Apple

"Don't have an iPhone, iPad or iPod touch? Don't worry. Come back 26 December to download gifts from your computer."

So – while you while away the time until the launch – you can find the official 12 Days of Christmas app over at iTunes.