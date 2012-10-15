Apple to debut 13-in Retina MacBook Pro at iPad Mini event?

The rumoured iPad Mini won't be the only mythical Apple product announced at the upcoming Apple event, with a 13-inch Retina MacBook Pro also apparently on the cards.

9to5Mac cites "a consistently reliable source at a high-profile US retailer" who confirmed that the 13-inch Retina Pro would be launching with the diminutive tablet.

Although the details weren't specified the source also said that the new Retina Pro would launch in two different configurations, with non-Retina versions also available for slightly less money.

Nope, I need one NOW

If you simply cannot wait until then, you can already pick up a 15-inch Retina Display-toting MacBook Pro.

It's not the first we've heard of a late 2012 release for the smaller Retina Pro although analysts predicted a 'delay' to the laptops just last week.

The iPad Mini launch event, which is in no way confirmed until we see an Apple invite pop up in our inboxes, is predicted to take place on October 23.

From 9to5Mac