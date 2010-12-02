Apple premieres new Michael Jackson song

Apple is exclusively premiering a new Michael Jackson song on Ping.

The new tune, from Jackson's posthumous record, Michael, represents Apple's latest attempt to kickstart Ping, which has got off to something of a slow start since launch back in September.

The new tune, called 'Much Too Soon' follows previous singles, 'Hold My Hand', and 'Breaking News' from earlier last month.

Christmas with Michael

The new long-player, Michael will be released on 14 December, just in time for Christmas.

Fans have questioned whether the last single 'Breaking News' was in fact actually sung by Jackson, causing Epic Records to release a statement confirming the authenticity of the ditty.

The announcement about 'Much Too Soon' premiering on Ping was made on Jackson's official site.

Whether or not the release of the single exclusive on Ping for the first week of release will drive many more users to Apple's fledgling social network for music remains to be seen.

Via Mashable