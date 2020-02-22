Chelsea vs Tottenham live stream: how to watch today's Premier League football online from anywhere

Frank Lampard’s Chelsea are without a win in their last four Premier League game, and now face an awkward lunchtime London derby against former boss Joe Mourinho‘s Spurs. And you're in the right place to see exactly how to get a Chelsea vs Tottenham live stream, regardless of where in the world you are.

Spurs‘ last Premier League outing brought a win away at struggling Aston Villa but came at a price, with Heung-min Son picking up an arm injury that looks set to rule him out for several weeks.

Chelsea vs Spurs live stream - where and when Today's game takes place at the Stamford Bridge in west London, with kick-off at 12.30pm GMT in the UK. So that's a 7.30am ET, 4.30am PT in the US, and 11.30pm AEDT on Saturday night for those looking to tune in from Down Under.

The loss of another key forward is a big blow for Mourinho, following last month’s season-ending injury to Harry Kane, and the pair’s absence was keenly felt in Spurs’ midweek Champions League defeat at home to RB Leipzig. A win would therefore provide a welcome boost following a tough week for the north London side and would also make amends for their 2-0 defeat against their bitter local rival in the reverse fixture back in December which saw WIllian score a double.

Chelsea also need a lift follow their controversial weekend defeat to Man United which was littered with a string of dubious VAR decisions. The Blues also have mounting injury woes, with N’Golo Kante joining Callum Hudson-Odoi, Tammy Abraham and Andreas Christensen on a worrying list of Chelsea casualties.

Spurs are unbeaten in four league games and a win here would see them leapfrog Chelsea, adding extra spice to an often salty fixture. You can watch all of the action as it happens by checking out our Chelsea vs Tottenham live stream guide below.

If you're abroad this weekend but still want to watch your home coverage, you'll need a VPN to do so. That's because your normal coverage will be geo-blocked. It's really easy to do and stops you having to tune in to some dodgy stream you've heard about on Reddit.

A VPN is perfect for this as it allows you to change your IP address so you appear to be in a completely different location. We've tested hundreds of VPNs and can recommend ExpressVPN as the best VPN service currently available. ExpressVPN (which also comes with a 30 day money back guarantee) is the #1 rated best VPN in the world right now. You can watch on many devices at once including Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, PC, Mac, iPhone, Android phone, iPads, tablets etc. Check out ExpressVPN and get 3 months extra free when you sign up for an annual plan. And don't forget that a VPN isn't just for football...there's loads you can do with them. From unblocking restricted sites and watching Netflix in other countries to adding an extra layer of security for online shopping and banking.

How to stream Chelsea vs Tottenham live in the UK

Chelsea vs Spurs will be shown exclusively live in the UK on BT Sport with coverage beginning on BT Sports 1 at 12pm on Saturday for that customary 12.30 kick-off. If you're not already a BT subscriber, don't despair as there is now a way to watch without having to pay lots in a contract. You can get all the BT Sports channels for just one month at a time - with the network’s monthly pass which costs £25 a time. If you're looking to stream matches, the BT Sport app or BTSport.com is where you need to go, enabling mobile, tablet and PC viewing. If you find yourself outside the UK and want to watch one of the Europa League games, don't worry about geo-blocks on your account – simply grab a VPN and follow the instructions above to live stream the action.

How to watch Chelsea vs Spurs US live stream

NBC is the official US broadcaster for the 2019/20 season and kick-off for this game is at 7.30am ET, 4.30am with live coverage on NBCSN. If you don't have cable then you can tune in on streaming services such as Sling and Fubo (all of which have a free trial).

How to watch a Premier League live stream in Canada

Streaming service DAZN is the sole rights holder for live Premier League matches this season in Canada. The network is set to show all 380 fixtures live including this big game, and is offering a one-month free trial, followed by a rolling $20-a-month or annual subscription of $150. The dedicated DAZN app is available for iOS and Android phones and tablets, as well as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Apple TV plus most modern Smart TVs. Kick-off in Canada is at 7.30am ET, 4.30am. Of course, if you are outside Canada, you can follow the VPN route above and tune in with a DAZN log-in all the same.

How to live stream Chelsea vs Spurs in Australia

Optus Sports now has exclusive rights to show every single Premier League fixture live – yep, all 380 of them including this game between Chelsea and Spurs. Aussies can stream Optus Sport coverage via their mobile, PC or tablet, and can also access the service on Fetch TV, Chromecast or Apple TV. Those who aren't already signed up to the Optus telecommunications network can also take advantage of monthly subscriptions to Optus Sport and watch all the games live. The service is available for AUS$15 per month and can be accessed via Google Play or the App Store. If you're outside Australia and want to tune in to Optus Sport, you can use one of our favorite VPNs above and watch the coverage from another nation. Kick-off in Australia is at 11.30pm AEDT.

How to watch Chelsea vs Spurs: New Zealand live stream

Streaming service Spark Sport has won the rights to show the EPL in NZ, and you can watch this game live, with kick-off at 12.30am on Sunday morning. Spark has the rights to show all 380 games live and is offering a one-month free trial, with access after that period priced at $19.99 a month. Spark Sport is available via web browsers on your PC, plus Apple and Android phones and tablets. You can also watch on Chromecast and selected Samsung TVs, with plans to make the app available on Apple TV and Smart TVs later in the year. If you're outside New Zealand and want to watch the coverage from Spark Sport, you can use one of our favourite VPNs above and watch the coverage from another nation.

How to live stream Chelsea vs Spurs in India

Star Sports is the place to tune in for Premier League games in India and this match between Chelsea vs Spurs kicks off at 6pm New Delhi time on Saturday evening. You've probably guessed the alternative by now - get yourself a VPN to change your IP and tune in to a live streaming service from another country.