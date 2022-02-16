Carl Pei teases Nothing’s first Android Phone

Audio player loading…

Nothing’s founder Carl Pei knows how to create a buzz around the products that he builds. To a certain extent, the success of OnePlus can be attributed to its ex-cofounder who started Nothing after parting ways with the Chinese smartphone maker.

His latest Twitter post can be seen as a teaser to the rumoured smartphone from Nothing. While the tweet which only reads “Back on Android” could have meant that he has switched to Android after using the iPhone for some time. However, it’s the subsequent replies from Android and Qualcomm hint that Nothing might be up to something, once again. Take a look.

While the fact that Nothing is working on a smartphone is no secret. But, it’s the first time that Carl Pei has given any hint towards its existence. As of now, Nothing has got only one product Nothing Ear (1) in its portfolio. It’s India CEO Manu Sharma hinted that the company is working on five new products . The recent appointment of Dyson's Adam Bates as head of their upcoming design hub could serve as a possible hint around the new products being developed by the company.

OnePlus competitor in the making?

It was reported that the first phone under the brand and a power bank could be a part of this portfolio. As per initial reports, the phone was expected to launch early in 2022. This Android-powered phone is expected to sport a Qualcomm Snapdragon SoC at its core.

This recent tweet corroborates this theory. Not to forget, Nothing and Qualcomm had announced a strategic partnership in 2021 which means that the company will be using Snapdragon SoCs for its products.

If we rewind to February 2021, when Nothing acquired Essential, the now-defunct smartphone company, Carl Pei clarified that Nothing will focus on audio accessories and smart home products. It was believed that the acquisition was in line with the company’s plan as Essential’s patent catalogue.

However, the company might have also acquired the patents, trademarks and more pertaining to the smartphone lineup of Essential.

Since Essential already had received a cease-and-desist order notice from Spigen around the use of the word Essential, Nothing might just use all the requisite patents while the products could be launched under Noting brand.

That said, while Carl Pei knows how to build a brand and has a handful of experience in making phones that can sell in volume, however, this time around he might not have Oppo's support. Hence in testing times when brands like Google and Apple are also struggling with the supply chain issues, it would be interesting to see how Pei tackles this.

