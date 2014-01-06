Hyundai's new Genesis luxury car to offer Google Glass head-up display

If in-car Android is coming, why not add Google Glass to the mix? That's exactly what Hyundai is planning for its new Genesis luxury saloon.

Hyundai's in-car Google Glass tech is part of its latest Blue Link multimedia platform. Genesis owners will need to download an app to the car. Once installed, Google Glass will effectively act as a wearable head-up display (HUD).

Exactly what it will look like and what information will be displayed isn't clear yet. However, it certainly sounds like a clever solution to the problem of adding a HUD to a car.

It also has us wondering whether it might be possible to upgrade existing cars for Google Glass HUD support. Interesting, eh?

Hardware HUD alternative

However, compared to a built-in HUD, it may limit Hyundai's ability to charge a hefty options-list charge for the feature. For that reason, other manufacturers may prefer to stick to hardware solutions.

The same concern may discourage manufacturers from offering a Google Glass HUD software upgrade, sadly.

Still, props to Hyundai, ever the value proposition, for being first with this idea.

"As a leader in connected car technology, we're always exploring new ways to use technology to enhance the ownership experience for our customers. Wearables are a great way to extend the experience outside of the vehicle by leveraging these small screens to quickly access remote features and deliver timely vehicle information," said Barry Ratzlaff, the executive director of Customer Connect and Service Business Development for Hyundai.

The new Hyundai Genesis launches later this year and unlike other Hyundai flagship models, we're actually expecting it to come to the UK.