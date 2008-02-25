Sony adds two new Cyber-shot models

Sony has announced the addition of two new high-performance digital cameras to its Cyber-shot range in the form of the W300 compact and H50 bridge models.

Undoubtedly stealing the show is the titanium-coated, scratch-resistant, 13.6-megapixel W300 compact. Not only does this slick-looking new model raise the bar in terms of the number of megapixels it’s possible to cram onto a compact CCD sensor, it also sports a number of useful features.

There’s Super SteadyShot image stabilisation to keep things sharp, and a useful Extra High Sensitivity mode which cranks the ISO up to 6400. There’s even the option to reduce background noise with Sony’s new Clear RAW Noise Reduction function.

High-Speed Burst

At the other extreme budding sports photographers will be pleased to see the addtion of a High-Speed Burst mode that cranks shutter speed up to 4000/1.

As with most Cyber-shot models the W300 gets Face Detection technology to help focusing as standard, along with a Smile Shutter feature that will release the shutter at the moment when a subject’s grin is at its widest.

Supplied with a 4x zoom that offers 35-105mm (35mm equivalent), and powered by Sony’s BIONZ image processor, it’s fair to say that the W300 has just gone to the top of TechRadar’s wanted list.

Also announced is the equally feature-packed, albeit less visually attractive H50 super-zoom bridge camera. Sporting a 9.1-megapixel sensor and supplied with a 15x lens covering 31-465mm (35mm equivalent) the H50 also benefits from user-selectable noise reduction and an upgraded Dynamic Range Optimizer.