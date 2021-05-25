Call of Duty: Mobile Season 4: Spurned and Burned is now live

Call of Duty: Mobile's newest Season, which is its fourth one, is now live. This new season which has been titled Spurned and Burned is Wild West themed and brings a new 1v1 Duel mode, updated Multiplayer Mode, Capture the Gold, and players can battle it out on Dome, a new map from Modern Warfare 3.

It also brings two new functional weapons, the versatile Holger 26 (along with a new Mythic version) or the MK2 marksman rifle, plus 50 tiers of rewards in this season’s battle pass, including Wild West-themed characters, weapons and more.

On May 20, Activision launched a limited-time Multiplayer mode that gives players the power to become Rambo or John McClane (Guns Blazing) and two new bundles for Call of Duty: Mobile that celebrate the ‘80s Action Heroes from Rambo and Die Hard.

Spurned and Burned: What's new?

Some of the key highlights for Season 4 coming to Android and iOS include Clan Wars which is a brand-new competitive event that runs alongside each Ranked Series, players can progress to the top of the leaderboard through a series of events to capture nodes. Each week, clans compete against 5 other clans for a chance to earn prizes, including a clan currency which they use to acquire special items in the clan store.

Ranked Season 2 is here along with new Multiplayer modes. The first is “1v1 Duel” which is a new optimized version of 1v1 Duel available for a limited time (May 26) with unlimited bullets set in western theme. Players can also use operator skills on scorestreaks in a featured showdown event.

“Capture the Gold” is available for a limited time, this mode puts a Wild West spin on Capture the Flag by requiring players to grab gold instead. The marquee event this time is “High Noon Chase,” where players form a posse to track down a stagecoach full of bank robbers in this no escape chase, unlocking nodes and earning XP and themed rewards along the way. This seasonal event will be launching later in the season on June 11.

Activision has introduced new weapon balance pass with this update based on feedback from the community. Many different weapons across all categories, including NA-45, QXR, HBRa3 and Man-O-War, have been adjusted for the benefit of all players.

The first round of the World Championship 2021 begins on June 3. Players can also expect New Seasonal Challenges, Lucky Draws, Bundles and more available in the store once the Season begins.