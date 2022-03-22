BoatAirdopes 411 ANC TWS offer ANC under Rs. 2000

Audio player loading…

Boat has been at the top of the Indian wearables market for a long time with continuous launches of wearables and audio products. Now, the brand is back with another TWS earbud named Boat Airdopes 411 ANC.

The latest offering by Boat comes with 10mm audio drivers to deliver an enhanced audio experience. A major highlight of the device is the Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) feature under a price of Rs 2,000.

The earbuds are the successors of Boat Airdopes 411 that were launched back in 2019. The new Airdopes 411 ANC competes with the Oppo Enco Buds and the Realme Buds Q2 Neo in terms of pricing. Here is everything you need to know about the Airdopes 411 ANC.

Boat Airdopes 411 ANC pricing

The Boat Airdopes 411 ANC are available in the Indian market at a price of Rs 1,999. It will go on sale starting from today via the company's online store as well as Flipkart.

Boat is also offering a 20 per cent cashback discount if customers purchase using their Boat rewards points.

Boat Airdopes 411 ANC specifications

The earbuds have touch-sensitive capacitive sensors that help users to control music playback. Google Assistant or Siri can also be activated using the same sensors on the earbuds. The Airdopes 411 ANC earbuds feature an Ambient mode that allows users to listen to ambient surrounding sounds.

Coming to the specifications of the Airdopes 411 ANC, the charging case is equipped with a 10mm driver and each of the earbuds also includes a 37mAh battery. The earbuds can be charged via Type-C port with the company claiming 10 mins charge can provide up to 1 hour of playback time.

Other specifications include IPX4 certification for water and sweat resistance. Boat is also offering a 1-year warranty for the Airdopes 411 ANC earbuds.