Beach volleyball live stream: how to watch Olympics 2020 men's and women's finals free from anywhere

The beach volleyball concludes with a pair of intriguing finals, as Australia prepare to take on the fearsome USA and tournament sensations Norway do battle with the hotly-tipped ROC. Read on as we explain how to get a men's and women's beach volleyball final live stream and watch the Tokyo 2020 Olympics online from anywhere - including where you can watch absolutely free of charge.

USA have won a beach volleyball medal at every Games since the sport was introduced in 1996, and the formidable Alix Klineman and April Ross - who won silver in London - are favorites for gold.

They've only dropped one set throughout, and face Australia's Mariafe Artacho del Solar and Taliqua Clancy in the final. Can the Aussie duo spring an upset?

Anders Mol and Christian Sorum have led Norway to their first ever Olympics beach volleyball final, where they face ROC's high-powered duo of Viacheslav Krasilnikov and Oleg Stoyanovskiy, who'll be flying high after beating their arch-rivals Qatar in straight sets.

However, Mol and Sorum have conquered all before them, most recently - and most notably - the Latvian partnership of Martins Plavins and Edgars Tocs, who got the better of ROC in the preliminary stage.

Read on for all you need to know to watch the beach volleyball finals online and live stream Olympics action from anywhere.

Who has a free Olympics beach volleyball live stream?

One of the best things about the Olympics is that loads of the action, including the beach volleyball, is being shown for free around the world. Those living in Australia have the benefit of the Channel 7's free-to-air coverage for example, which can be live streamed on 7Plus - it's the most comprehensive coverage of any broadcaster we've seen.

In the UK, plenty of Olympics action is being shown for free on the BBC and BBC iPlayer, and the broadcaster has confirmed that it will be showing both beach volleyball finals live.

How to watch Olympics beach volleyball from outside your country

You should be able to find a beach volleyball live stream (whether paid or free) in whatever country you happen to be in. But you may find that: a) your usual domestic coverage is geo-blocked when overseas; or b) that your place of work or college has blocked the ability to watch online where you are.

There's a really easy way to solve those issues, thankfully. By downloading and installing a VPN, you can effectively trick your computer, phone or tablet into thinking that it's somewhere completely different. That way you can enjoy your usual coverage without having to find an illegal stream.

Use a VPN to watch Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games from anywhere

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease-of-use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles and, best of all, it has a fantastic track record of unlocking the hardiest of streaming services around the world. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

Using a VPN is as easy as one-two-three...

1. Download and install a VPN - as we say, our top choice is ExpressVPN

2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location

3. Go to the broadcaster's live stream - so if you're from Australia, just head to 7Plus

How to watch Olympics beach volleyball final: live stream FREE in Australia

You can watch the Olympics beach volleyball finals for FREE in Australia, thanks to the 7Plus streaming service. The women's beach volleyball final starts at 12.30pm AEST on Friday, and the men's final starts at the same time on Saturday. Not only does the 7plus service have a massive range of Tokyo Olympics coverage, you can also watch it on a whole host of devices like PCs, Macs, iOS, Android, Fetch TV, Apple TV, PS4, Chromecast and more. Not in Australia? Use a VPN if you're away from home, in order to tap into your domestic Olympics coverage.

How to watch Olympics beach volleyball final in the US

The women's beach volleyball final starts at 10.30pm ET / 7.30pm PT on Thursday evening, and the men's final starts at the same time on Friday evening. NBC is providing some coverage of the events, but you can watch them in their entirety on a delayed broadcast from NBCSN, which is showing the women's final at 8pm ET / 5pm PT on Friday, and the men's final at 12.30am ET / 9.30pm PT on Saturday night/Sunday morning. Watch Olympics beach volleyball without cable If you don't already have NBC or NBCSN on cable, no worries. Great value over-the-top streaming service Sling TV could be the answer. NBCSN comes as part of its $35 a month Sling Blue package, along with NBC and USA Network. But it usually has a good deal on, like your first month for only $10 at the time of writing. Alternatively, you may want to look at something like FuboTV. It carries all six channels that are showing the Olympics - NBC, USA, NBCSN, CNBC, Olympic Channel and Golf Channel - plus loads more, and is available to try with a free 7-day trial, but the normal monthly cost is much pricier, starting at $64.99. And if you're abroad right now, don't forget that you can still tune in like you at home with the help of a good VPN.

How to watch Olympics beach volleyball final in the UK

The women's beach volleyball final starts at 3.30am BST on Friday morning, and the men's final starts at the same time on Saturday, which means you've got a couple of very sleep-deprived nights in store if you want to tune in from the UK. The better news is that both finals are being shown on BBC One and on the BBC iPlayer streaming service in the UK, which means it's completely FREE to watch (though you should possess a valid TV Licence). If you're already a subscriber, Discovery+ and Eurosport are also showing the beach volleyball action, along with all the rest of the Olympics. Each one costs £6.99 per month or a bargain £29.99 for a whole year. And if you want to see just how comprehensive the coverage is (spoiler alert: very!) then there's also a three-day free trial you can take advantage of. If you’re out of the UK for the 2020 Olympic Games, make sure you install a VPN so you can continue accessing UK streaming services from anywhere - whether that's on the BBC, Discovery+ or Eurosport.

How to watch Olympics beach volleyball final: FREE live stream in Canada