Bayern vs Dortmund live stream: watch German Supercup 2020 online from anywhere

There's another instalment of Der Klasiker tonight, as German giants Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund go head to head once more - this time in the 2020 DFL Supercup. With both teams having struggled in their Bundesliga fixtures at the weekend, it looks like being an intriguing match to see which team bounces back better - read on to find out how to watch a Bayern vs Dortmund live stream from anywhere in the world right now.

Bayern take their place in this one-off match at the familiar setting of the Allianz Arena by virtue of doing the double last season, while Dortmund qualify as league runners-up.

Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund cheat sheet This evening's game takes place behind closed doors at Bayern's Allianz Arena. Kick-off is at at 8.30pm local time (CEST), which is a 7.30pm BST start in the UK and 2.30pm ET / 11.30am PT in the US. No extra time is played in the case of a draw after 90 minutes, with the match decided by a penalty shoot-out if scores are level at full-time.

Bayern Munich waved goodbye to their cherished 32-game unbeaten run in all competitions with an unexpected 4-1 defeat to Hoffenheim on Saturday. The toothless display by the champions could easily have resulted in an even worse result, with the loss also bringing to an end the Bavarian's 15-match winning run in the Bundesliga.

Dortmund also floundered at the weekend, going down 2-0 away against Lucien Favre's Augsburg.

The match marks the 127th meeting between these two big rivals, with Bayern historically on top with 60 wins and 239 goals scored, while BVB some way behind on 33 wins, scoring 150 goals. The most recent meeting between the sides came back in May during last season's Bundesliga run-in, which saw Bayern win via an exquisite Joshua Kimmich first-half goal. But it was Dortmund who ran out 2-0 victors on home turf in the Supercup last season.

Check out our guide below and find out how live stream Dortmund vs Bayern and watch the German Supercup online tonight from anywhere in the world.

How to watch Bayern vs Dortmund from outside your country

If you're abroad this evening but still want to watch coverage of the match from your home broadcaster, you'll need a VPN to do so. That's because your normal coverage will be geo-blocked.

A VPN allows you to change your IP address so you appear to be in a completely different location. We've tested hundreds of VPNs and can recommend ExpressVPN as the best currently available.



FREE Bayern vs Dortmund live stream

If you're in Germany, then you'll be pleased to hear that the Supercup is being broadcast absolutely free via the country's public service ZDF network. That also means that you can also watch online via the ZDF website.

This is one of the many examples where coverage is geo-blocked if you're outside Germany.

How to get a Dortmund vs Bayern live stream in the UK

BT Sport has the UK rights to German Supercup as well as the Bundesliga and will be showing tonight's match. BT Sport is available as part of the provider's wide range of TV and broadband packages - as well as being offered as an add-on with Sky. Subscribers can therefore stream games either on the BT Sport website or by using the BT Sport app. But more temptingly, there's now also the option of a BT Sport Monthly Pass, priced at just £25 a month on a contract-free basis - or Irish viewers can take advantage of an even cheaper €17 a month offer via Now TV. This evening's match in on BT Sports 1, with coverage beginning at 7.15pm ahead of a 7.30pm BST kick-off. And if you're out of the UK but have subscribed, you can always use a VPN to relocate your IP to a UK location and watch the match as if you were back at home.

How to watch Dortmund vs Bayern: live stream in the US

ESPN has the US rights to this year's German Supercup and the match will be aired exclusively on its ESPN+ streaming service. Kick-off is at 2.30pm ET / 11.30am PT. The service is seriously great value at just $5.99 a month . ESPN+ also features loads of games from the NBA, NHL, MLB and MLS, plus college sports, tennis, golf, cricket, rugby, Top Rank boxing, UFC and more. For the ultimate value, grab a combined ESPN+, Disney Plus and Hulu bundle for just $12.99 a month, which gets you loads of great entertainment and family-friendly content in addition to all that sports action.

How to watch a Dortmund vs Bayern live stream in Canada

In Canada, subscription TV channel Sportsnet World has the rights to show the German Supercup as well as the Bundesliga, but if you don't have that, you can sign up to its Sportsnet Now streaming service to live stream all the German top-flight matches Canada has to offer in HD. You'll need the more premium SN Now+ offering, but it costs a reasonable CA$9.99 for a 7-day trial - or $27.99 a month if you want to keep it on a commitment-free basis. However, if you want to watch while away from Canada, your best bet is to fire up a VPN and access the coverage. Kick-off for Bayern vs Dortmund in Canada is at 2.30pm ET / 11.30am PT.

How to live stream Bayern vs Dortmund and watch online in Australia

We've looked and we've looked (and we've looked) and we can't find any news of a broadcaster in Australia showing tonight's German Supercup live. If that changes, we'll be sure to let you know. If you're happy to wait until tomorrow, this clash between these two giants of German football will be shown in full on beIN Sports 1. Australian streaming service Kayo Sports offers beIN Sports as part of a AU$24.99 a month package that also includes Fox Sports and ESPN channels - a great value solution for any sports fan that doesn't want the commitment of cable. There's even a FREE 2-week trial on offer right now so you can watch this weekend's Bundesliga soccer for free! Alternatively, beIN Sports Connect is available direct through the network as a standalone streaming option. It costs $19.99 a month with a free 2-week trial but doesn't come with any additional channels. If you're desperate to watch the action as it happens live, the only alternative is to use one of our best VPNs as described above, set your location to a country on this page that is broadcasting and go from there. But do bear in mind that most paid streaming services do require a credit card based in the country the service is from.

How to watch Bayern vs Dortmund: live stream from New Zealand

As in Oz, beIN is also the sole rights holders for live coverage of the Supercup in New Zealand this season, but it won't be showing the match live. Sky Sport subscribers now have access to beIN connect, beIN Sports' streaming service in New Zealand and is available as a standalone purchase for $19.78 per month, with a free two-week trial on offer if you'd like to try before you buy. If you've read the rest of this article, you probably know the alternative route by now. You could give a VPN a try as per the instructions above. To watch the delayed broadcast of Bayern vs Dortmund, tune in to beIN Sports 1 on Thursday night at 9.30pm NZST.