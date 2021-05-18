Battlegrounds Mobile India pre-registrations now open: here is the Play Store link

Assemble! Battlegrounds Mobile India pre-registration has now started on the Google Play Store. If you’d been waiting to get a taste of PUBG Mobile once again, here’s your chance to ensure that you’re first in line for the launch.

As announced last week, pre-registration for Battlegrounds Mobile India opened today (May 18). By signing up, interested gamers will be able to play the game before it becomes available for everyone. They will also get some exclusive in-game rewards such as the Recon outfit and mask, ‘Celebration Expert’ title, and 300 AG coins.

The beta program is currently only open for Android users, with no word on the iOS download. Only people living in India can sign up, so you probably won’t be able to play with your friends abroad directly. To get early access, visit the link below:

Pre-register for Battlegrounds Mobile India on Play Store

Pre-registration rewards (Image credit: Krafton)

Suggested Battlegrounds Mobile India minimum system requirements include Andriod 5.1.1, 2GB of RAM and a stable internet connection.

Krafton hasn’t announced when the game will actually be available for download — neither for the registered users nor the final wider rollout. However, it should only be a matter of weeks now before that happens. For what it’s worth, a wild theory does suggest that the official launch date is June 6. Battlegrounds Mobile India will launch as a free-to-play experience but is likely to have in-app purchases eventually.

A closer look at its Play Store listing suggests that it will be quite similar to PUBG Mobile, such as the maps of Erangel and Miramar, many of the same weapons as well as the latest additions such as the motor glider vehicle. We already know that Sanhok will also be an option .

For the uninitiated, Battlegrounds Mobile India is the alternative to PUBG Mobile, as the game was banned in the country over data security concerns. In its new avatar, it is claimed to not only take care of that but also bring region-specific localisations.

