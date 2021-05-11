Battlegrounds Mobile India to feature the Sanhok map from PUBG Mobile

PUBG Mobile's reincarnated version, Battlegrounds Mobile India, might finally be on its way to India after a ban last September. And this was confirmed by the South Korean company Karfton which took over the publishing job in India from the Chinese company Tencent after the ban following anti-China sentiments in India last year.

And now that a new game by the title of Battlegrounds Mobile India is all set for launch, we seem to be getting more and more information about just how much of the original game it retains.

Sanhok's Ban Tai location, as seen on PUBG Mobile (Image credit: Future)

The newest promo on the Battlegrounds Mobile India social media handles shows a very familiar sight for players of PUBG Mobile. The image seems to show a location called Ban Tai from the PUBG Mobile map Sanhok. This was the first small map to be introduced in the game and has extensive jungles and is a cluster of three islands.

In our previous report, we spoke about guesses that the game could release in June. The new theory comes from the teaser of Battlegrounds Mobile India which shows a level 3 helmet with a ring of light around it. This image is reminiscent of a solar eclipse with the moon blocking the sun and forming what is known as a diamond ring. The level three helmet here is playing the object blocking the source of light.

People are now assuming that this image could be a reference to the release date of the game which could be on June 10 which is the date of the Annular Solar Eclipse. But we have to mention that there is no proof or indication from the officials or the game being officially registered for us to expect a launch in this window. For what it's worth, silhouettes are a very common part of teaser campaigns.

But on the positive side of things, since Krafton has gone on to reveal the new logo and name of the game, all the while revamping its social media presence as well, it could very well be on its way to release the game soon. Hence a June 10 launch of the game which is about a month away does not seem too unrealistic.

Thanks to Vishal Gandhi for the tip!