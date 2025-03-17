Samsung's latest software upgrade could mean Galaxy phones beat iPhones for gaming – but you can't get it yet

News
By published

A boost for (some) gamers

An image of the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra from a hands-on event
The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra (Image credit: Future / Roland Moore-Colyer)
  • Samsung launches a new Game Booster+ tool
  • Extra options include GPU tweaks and app categorization
  • For now at least, it's limited to South Korea

When it comes to the best gaming phones available at any given time, you'll usually find multiple Galaxy phones and iPhones vying to come out on top – and with a new software update, Samsung might just have edged ahead overall.

As spotted by SamMobile, there's now a new Game Booster+ app available as part of the Good Lock suite of utilities that comes with every Samsung Galaxy phone. It adds some useful improvements for the gaming experience on these handsets.

You can, for example, mark any app as a game and get the optimized gaming mode for it, as well as remap the keys on a connected controller. You're able to set up four different controller profiles for four separate games, if needed.

The update also enables you to dig deeper into the graphics settings for your phone, taking more control over how game demands are handled. These options include improving texture quality, if your phone and its battery life can take it.

South Korea only, for now

There is a pretty big caveat here, which is that Samsung has only made Game Booster+ available in South Korea – so the rest of us are left with the standard Game Booster that's been around for a while, until Samsung rolls the update out more widely.

As yet, there's been no official word on if or when we'll all get Game Booster+, but there doesn't seem to be any major reason why it would stay locked to one region. There are plenty of keen mobile gamers outside South Korea, after all.

Tech tipster @tarunvats33 has made the app available for anyone to download, though as usual with sideloading on Android, you do this at your own risk. It's not quite the same as getting the official version direct from Samsung.

Meanwhile, Samsung continues its work on getting One UI 7 (its take on Android 15) ready for other phones besides the Galaxy S25 series. We don't know exactly which handsets are getting it, but we do know it's coming next month.

You might also like

See more News about Phones
TOPICS
David Nield
David Nield
Freelance Contributor

Dave is a freelance tech journalist who has been writing about gadgets, apps and the web for more than two decades. Based out of Stockport, England, on TechRadar you'll find him covering news, features and reviews, particularly for phones, tablets and wearables. Working to ensure our breaking news coverage is the best in the business over weekends, David also has bylines at Gizmodo, T3, PopSci and a few other places besides, as well as being many years editing the likes of PC Explorer and The Hardware Handbook.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra playing Call of Duty Mobile
The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra could be an even better gaming phone than the S24 Ultra – here’s why
Nubia RedMagic 10 Pro in silver on top of TechRadar logo in red
The best gaming phone 2025: top mobile game champions
An image of the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra from a hands-on event
Samsung's One UI 7 update is finally launching in April – these are the 5 new features I can't wait to try
Samsung Galaxy S24 hands on handheld back straight white
The Samsung Galaxy S25’s best feature will probably be one you can’t see
Samsung Galaxy S25 showing the lock screen with two adorable collectible Android figurines on each side looking interested
The Now Bar is one of the best features in One UI 7 – and could soon come to your cheaper Samsung phone
The Samsung Galaxy A56 in Awesome Lightgrey
I went hands-on with the Samsung Galaxy A56, and it might just be better value than the Galaxy S25
Latest in Samsung Galaxy Phones
An image of the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra from a hands-on event
Samsung's latest software upgrade could mean Galaxy phones beat iPhones for gaming – but you can't get it yet
An image of the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra from a hands-on event
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra could resurrect an intriguing camera feature
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 could be in line for a Galaxy S25 Ultra-level camera upgrade
The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge, close up on the dual camera system, against a marbled background
The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge is being tipped to come with a sweet Google Gemini deal
Samsung Galaxy A56 display
Samsung’s new budget handsets are getting One UI 7 before the Galaxy S24 Ultra, and I’m as confused as you are
The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge on display the January 22, 2025 Galaxy Unpacked event.
New Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge may have revealed some key details – including its price
Latest in News
An image of the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra from a hands-on event
Samsung's latest software upgrade could mean Galaxy phones beat iPhones for gaming – but you can't get it yet
person at a computer
Many workers are overconfident at spotting phishing attacks
Google Pixel 8a in aloe green showing
Google Pixel 9a benchmark link teases the performance of the upcoming mid-ranger
Quordle on a smartphone held in a hand
Quordle hints and answers for Monday, March 17 (game #1148)
NYT Strands homescreen on a mobile phone screen, on a light blue background
NYT Strands hints and answers for Monday, March 17 (game #379)
NYT Connections homescreen on a phone, on a purple background
NYT Connections hints and answers for Monday, March 17 (game #645)
More about samsung galaxy phones
An image of the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra from a hands-on event

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra could resurrect an intriguing camera feature
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 could be in line for a Galaxy S25 Ultra-level camera upgrade
person at a computer

Many workers are overconfident at spotting phishing attacks
See more latest
Most Popular
person at a computer
Many workers are overconfident at spotting phishing attacks
BraX3
This obscure brand wants to launch the most privacy-friendly smartphone ever without Google, but with a mysterious open-source OS at its core
HAMR
Seagate reportedly sold two billion GBs worth of storage to two of the world's largest tech companies
Google Pixel 8a in aloe green showing
Google Pixel 9a benchmark link teases the performance of the upcoming mid-ranger
NYT Connections homescreen on a phone, on a purple background
NYT Connections hints and answers for Monday, March 17 (game #645)
NYT Strands homescreen on a mobile phone screen, on a light blue background
NYT Strands hints and answers for Monday, March 17 (game #379)
Quordle on a smartphone held in a hand
Quordle hints and answers for Monday, March 17 (game #1148)
Oracle
Bluehost owner is moving to Oracle Cloud, so could thousands of websites be about to migrate?
Money
Financial leaders still rely on regular tools like Excel for automation tasks over AI
Two examples of the Asus Fragrance Mouse MD101 sitting on a table
Your next computer mouse could have a fragrance compartment for aromatherapy oils – and this Asus idea is nothing to sniff at