Audio at IFA 2016: the coolest cans, speakers and soundbars from this year's show

IFA has traditionally been a show that's all about televisions, but IFA 2016 saw a number of interesting audio announcements.

From the world's first in-ear planar magnetic headphones, to two of the most distinctive high-end speakers we've ever seen, IFA 2016 has been a great year for audio.

We also saw what felt like every headphone company under the sun release a pair of wireless cans. It's almost as though a certain phone company is rumored to be dropping the headphone jack next week.

So read on for our pick of the best audio announcements to have come out of IFA this year.