Asus' new rugged Chromebook Flip C213 flips 360 degrees

Asus has announced sturdy and versatile Chromebook Flip C213, which comes with a 360°-flippable 11.6-inch touchscreen that allows you to either use the device as a laptop or a tablet. Two variants of the display are available-- one with Corning Gorilla glass and other with anti-glare finish.

Asus boasted about the built quality of the Chromebook Flip C213 by elucidating how it was rigorously tested to ensure it can easily withstand the physical stress of use in education environments. Tests include dropping the laptop from 1.2 meters and subjecting its all-metal 360°-degree hinge to 40,000 open-and-close cycles. Moreover, the external chassis and I/O ports are protected by a reinforced rubber. It comes with a spill-proof keyboard that has a 2.0mm key-travel for easy typing.

Chromebook Flip C213 houses a 5MP camera on the back as well as the front to click photos and shoot videos. A 46Wh battery that supposedly offers 12 hours of battery life fuels Flip C213.

It is worth noting that Flip C213 features a modular construction so that parts like keyboard, touchpad, battery, motherboard or display panel can be easily replaced with minimal effort.

It runs on Chrome OS loaded with a comprehensive range of Google apps and cloud services for the business and education sectors, such as G Suite, Google Classroom, and the Google Cloud Platform. Using the Google's web-based management console, the administrator or the teacher can easily manage users or students, applications or devices across their organization from a single place. It comes preloaded with anti-virus protection that secures Flip C213 from cyber attacks.