Apple TV Plus shows off Sesame Street spin-off and 90s reboot in new trailers

Apple TV Plus has garnered a lot of attention for upcoming dramas like The Morning Show and See, but its latest trailers show a different side to the soon-to-be-released streaming platform.

In a bid to appeal to kids (and their parents), Apple has released two new trailers that showcase the Apple TV Plus shows that are aimed at children; namely a Helpsters, and Ghostwriter.

You can see the new trailers for yourself over at the Apple TV Plus website.

Helpsters is aimed at the pre-school crowd, and follows a team of "vibrant monsters who love to solve problems," according to Apple. It's headed up by Sesame Street puppet Cody, who (as her name suggests) will help kids to learn the basics of coding – which no doubt will appeal to parents.

Ghostwriter, on the other hand, follows four kids as they try to solve "an exciting mystery" after a ghost begins haunting a local bookstore and releasing fictional characters into the real world. Judging from the trailer, one of those fictional characters will be the White Rabbit from Lewis Carroll's Alice in Wonderland.

If that synopsis sounds familiar, it's probably because you've seen it before – Ghostwriter is a reboot of a TV series that aired in the 1990s.

A wide demographic

The inclusion of a couple of kids shows at launch is a smart move from Apple TV Plus, ensuring that it appeals to a wide demographic.

Launching on November 1, Apple TV Plus will cost just $4.99 / £4.99 / AU$7.99 per month, and to sweeten the deal even further, you'll get a year's free subscription when you buy an iPhone, iPad, Mac, or Apple TV device.

The subscription can be split between up to six family members, and it nearly halves the cost of Netflix's cheapest subscription plan, which stands at $9 / £5.99 / AU$9.99.

But is a $4 price cut enough to lure people away from the home of streaming hits like Orange is the New Black, GLOW, Bojack Horseman, and Maniac? Only time will tell.

