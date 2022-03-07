Apple reveals a very special Time to Walk guest ahead of tomorrow's big event

Audio player loading…

Apple is celebrating International Women's Day with a month of Time to Walk episodes presented by inspiring women – and it's kicking things off with a special episode presented by Malala Yousafzai.

Time to Walk is a feature a feature for Fitness+ subscribers on Apple Watch that encourages you to get out in the fresh air for a stroll. It launched in January 2021 when much of the world was in lockdown, and is designed to give you company while you're out walking alone in the form of 'episodes' narrated by famous figures, including actors, musicians, activists, and sportspeople.

During each episode, the guest will tell you stories from their life, illustrated by photos that appear on your watch at key points. At the end of the episode, you'll hear three meaningful songs chosen by the guest, which you can add to your own playlist if you're an Apple Music subscriber.

Walk with Malala

Yousafzai has been an advocate for women's education since she was a young girl, despite an assassination attempt by the Taliban, and became the youngest person ever to win a Nobel Peace Prize in 2018. In her Time to Walk episode, she talks about how a great friend can make you feel at home anywhere in the world, and shares photos from throughout her life.

To download the new episode, open the Fitness app on your iPhone, and tap the Fitness+ tab. Look for Time to Walk, and tap Show All. Find the episode, and tap 'Download' to save it to your Apple Watch.

Analysis: what else is coming

The new Time To Walk episode with Malala Yousafzai will launch on March 8, when Apple is also holding its first big event of 2022.

We're not expecting any major Apple Watch news during the presentation (that's typically the focus on the company's September events). Instead, we're hoping that we might get our first glimpse of the iPhone SE 3, which looks likely to be the first SE phone to support 5G.

We may also get our first glimpse of the iPad Air 5, which may also be 5G-enabled, and is rumored to have a new front-facing camera for improved video calls. Up to three new Macs could be on the cards too – possible a combination of laptop and desktop devices.

We'll be bringing you all the news from the event, plus expert analysis on each announcement, so stick with TechRadar to make sure you don't miss a thing.