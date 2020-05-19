Apple AirPods Studio release date could land in June

The Apple AirPods Studio – the tech giant's rumored over-ear headphones – could launch within the next few weeks, according to a report by The Information (via MacRumors).
The report says that suppliers Goertek and Luxshare will assemble "at least a portion of the headphones in Vietnam and begin shipments to Apple in June or July".
That would coincide neatly with Apple's WWDC 2020 event on June 22, and corroborates earlier claims by KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo
Kuo – whose Apple predictions have been proven right in the past – claims that the AirPods Studio will enter mass production in mid 2020.
The first over-ear AirPods
We've been hearing rumors of Apple's first over-ear headphones for a while now, but they really ramped up in early 2020 when two icons discovered in the iOS 14 code were found to depict a pair of over-ear wireless headphones.
Since then, we've had price leaks from prolific Apple leaker Jon Prosser who recently claimed that the AirPods Studio will come in a range of colors, citing the existence of three different product codes, all priced at $399 (around £320 / AU$610) – not unlike the Beats Studio 3 Wireless.
The headphones could also be the smartest headphones we've ever seen, if rumors of clever ear-detecting sensors are to be believed. We'll have to wait and see whether they actually materialize in June, but a mid-2020 is looking more likely by the day.
The AirPods Studio aren't the only Apple headphones rumored to launch in 2020; we've also been hearing about the AirPods 3, the Powerbeats Pro 2, and the AirPods Pro Lite, a cheaper version of the popular AirPods Pro.
