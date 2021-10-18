AirPods 3 are here: everything you need to know

After years of speculation, the Apple AirPods 3 have finally been announced, with a host of new upgrades to help them compete with the best true wireless earbuds on the planet.

Picking up where the 2019 AirPods left off, the new AirPods 3 were announced at Apple's Unleashed event, where we were also treated to new colors for the Apple HomePod mini.

New features include support for Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking (like the AirPods Pro and the AirPods Max), adaptive EQ, and a longer battery life.

The third-gen AirPods cost $179 (about £130 / AU$240), and will be available to buy from next week.

The third-gen Apple AirPods are available to preorder now, and will officially go on sale "next week", according to the company - that's the week commencing October 25, though a firm date is yet to be announced.

This is a developing story. Stayed tuned for more updates.