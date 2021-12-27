Alleged Realme GT 2 running Android 12 OS crosses Geekbench

Audio player loading…

The launch of the Realme GT 2 series is now confirmed and it is not far from us. But this can’t stop the leaks from pouring. Aside from those sprouting rumors, we are now seeing the device passing through a prominent benchmark database Geekbench.

As spotted by the folks over at MySmartPrice, a phone with the model number RMX3310 got tested on the CPU benchmark to reveal how much the device scored against others. This is the same model number that has been found on TENAA certification as well and if speculations are to be believed, this could be the vanilla Realme GT 2 smartphone.

While the Geekbench listing confirms Android 12 OS, it is suspected that Realme UI 3.0 will run on top. The device will come with 12GB RAM and an octa-core processor with four cores clocked at 1.8Ghz, 3 cores clocked at 2.42GHz, and one prime core at 2.84GHz. It is coupled with Adreno 660 GPU. From the configuration of the SoC, it appears the device is Snapdragon 888 5G, whereas the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen-1 might have been reserved for the Pro model.

As evident from the listing, the phone scores 1125 on the single-core test and 3278 on the multi-core test. The Geekbench listing doesn’t offer any technical details of the unannounced devices, however, we do have some past reports to refer to and conclude what the device in question could entail.

The RMX3310 could feature a 6.62-inch full HD Plus AMOLED display with 2400x1080 pixels resolution. The phone is expected to come with 8GB/12GB RAM and 128GB/256GB storage options.

In terms of camera, the Realme GT series phones will sport a triple camera on the back and a 50MP main camera, a secondary 8MP shooter, and a 2MP camera. On the front, the phone is expected to feature a 16MP camera for selfies and video calling. The device is also expected to pack an in-display fingerprint scanner and a dual cell 2,440mAh battery capacity paired with 65W fast-charging.

Want to know about the latest happenings in tech? Follow TechRadar India on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram