Airtel Xstream to offer Tamil content from Divo Movies

Airtel has announced a tie-up with Divo, a digital media and music company based out of South India, under which the latter will provide its Tamil content catalogue to Airtel Xstream users.

Airtel Xstream users will be able to stream through the vast content library of Divo Movies which contains many popular and blockbuster content in Tamil.

Divo Movies will also offer users exclusive premieres of Tamil movies on the Airtel Xstream’s platform. The Airtel Xstream app, which is available for free on Android and iOS, will now have a new channel within the app called, Divo Movies.

Airtel said it is the first exclusive channel catering to the Kollywood fans on its application.

Divo Movies on AirtelXstream will have monthly subscription

Divo Movies on Airtel Xstream will be available as standalone and bundled subscriptions along with recharges. The subscriptions will be priced at Rs 30/monthly.

Divo Movies' library boasts of films of Rajinikanth, Vijay, Ajith, Simbu, GV Prakash and more. It will be the first exclusive channel catering to the Kollywood users of Airtel.

Divo is one of South India’s largest movie rights and licenses holder outside of the major TV / Studio networks.

Shahir Muneer, Founder and Director of Divo, said in a press statement, “Currently, we have over 200 movies and we aim to add another 200 by the end of this year. This partnership with Airtel Xstream is an unique opportunity as it opens up Airtel's network and telco subscribers for us at Divo helping us reach out to more audience and also gives our content and our content partner's a new window to monetise, which otherwise is restricted by the terms or licensing of OTTs.”

The partnership is seen as a part of Airtel’s efforts at making a mark on the OTT horizon. Recently, Airtel tied up with ShortsTV to bring the latter’s content on its platform.

Sudipta Banerjee, Chief Product & Technology Officer, Wynk Music & Airtel Xstream App, said, "We aim to make Airtel Xstream app a hub for Indians to watch the content of all kinds and only pay for what they consume."