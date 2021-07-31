100m sprint live stream: how to watch Olympics 2020 men's and women's races free from anywhere

If there's one event you absolutely have to watch at the 2020 Olympics, it's the 100m sprint. It's the shortest event of the Games but the one that sears itself into everyone's memories - 10 screaming, pulse-raising, fist pumping seconds of sport boiled down to its purest form. Who will be crowned the fastest man and woman on the planet? Find out by reading on as we explain how to get a 100m sprint live stream and watch the Tokyo 2020 Olympics athletics online from anywhere - including where you can watch absolutely free of charge.

And to make matters even more compelling, there's a great big Usain Bolt-shaped hole in proceedings. The Jamaican legend has both the Olympic and World Records to his name, and world athletics is still waiting for his successor to announce himself.

Team USA's Trayvon Bromell is being widely tipped to take gold, but will be pushed all the way by Ronnie Baker (USA), Akani Simbine (South Africa) and Andre De Grasse (Canada)

The late, great Florence Griffith Joyner's Olympic and World Records have now stood for more than 30 years, and the women's 100m is shaping up as an all-Jamaican showdown between 2008 and 2012 winner Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, and 2016 champ Elaine Thompson Herah, following Sha'Carri Richardson's controversial ban.

It's the thrill of all thrills, the clearest test of athleticism, the jewel in the crown of the Olympics, so read on as we explain how to watch the 100m sprint and live stream the Tokyo 2020 Olympics from anywhere.

- Women's 100m semi-finals: Saturday, July 31 at 7.15pm JST / 11.15am BST / 6.15am ET

- Men's 100m heats: Saturday, July 31 at 7.45pm JST / 11.45am BST / 6.45am ET

- Women's 100m final: Saturday, July 31 at 9.50pm JST / 1.50pm BST / 8.50am ET

- Men's 100m semi-final: Sunday, August 1 at 7.15pm JST / 11.15am BST / 6.15am ET

- Men's 100m final: Sunday, August 1 at 9.50pm JST / 1.50pm BST / 8.50am ET

How to watch the Olympics 100m sprint: live stream Tokyo 2020 athletics in the US

You're looking at an early start to watch the 100m sprint in the US, with the men's final scheduled to start at 8.50am ET / 5.50am PT on Sunday morning, and the women's final set for the same time on Saturday. The better news is that the 100m sprint is part of the FREE live action being streamed by NBC's dedicated streaming service Peacock. Our guide to watching Olympics 2020 on Peacock will explain more, but you can see its coverage on your computer, iOS, Android, Apple TV, Android TVs and Amazon Fire TV Sticks. Watch the Olympics 100m sprint without cable If you miss the live coverage, you can catch up at primetime on NBC. And if you don't have the channel on cable, fear not. Great value over-the-top streaming service Sling TV could be the answer. It offers NBC in select markets, as part of its $35 a month Blue package - which also include NBCSN and the USA Network. And it usually has a really good deal on, like your first month for only $10 at the time of writing. Alternatively, you may want to look at something like FuboTV. It carries loads more channels and is available to try with a free 7-day trial, but the monthly cost is higher, starting at $64.99. And if you're abroad right now, don't forget that you can still tune in like you at home with the help of a good VPN. We explain in more detail below.

Who has a free Olympics 100m sprint live stream?

One of the best things about the Olympics is that loads of the action, including the athletics, is being shown for free around the world.

Those living in Australia have the benefit of the Channel 7's free-to-air coverage for example, which can be live streamed on 7Plus.

In the UK, plenty of Olympics action is being shown for free on the BBC and BBC iPlayer, and it's confirmed that it will be showing both 100m sprint finals live.

How to watch 100m sprint from outside your country

You should be able to find an Olympics 100m sprint live stream (whether paid or free) in whatever country you happen to be in. But you may find that: a) your usual domestic coverage is geo-blocked when overseas; or b) that your place of work or college has blocked the ability to watch online where you are.

There's a really easy way to solve those issues, thankfully. By downloading and installing a VPN, you can effectively trick your computer, phone or tablet into thinking that it's somewhere completely different. That way you can enjoy your usual coverage without having to find an illegal stream.

How to watch a 100m sprint live stream in the UK

The men's 100m sprint final is set to begin at 1.50pm BST on Sunday afternoon, and the women's 100m sprint final starts at the same time on Saturday. Both are being shown on BBC One and on the BBC iPlayer streaming service in the UK, which means the 100m sprint action is completely FREE to watch (though you should possess a valid TV Licence). If you're already a subscriber, Discovery+ and Eurosport are also showing the 100m sprint. Each one costs £6.99 per month or a bargain £29.99 for a whole year. And if you want to see just how comprehensive the coverage is (spoiler alert: very!) then there's also a three-day free trial you can take advantage of. If you’re out of the UK for the 2020 Olympic Games, make sure you install a VPN so you can continue accessing UK streaming services from anywhere - whether that's on the BBC, Discovery+ or Eurosport.

How to watch Olympics 100m sprint: live stream Tokyo 2020 in Canada

Anyone in Canada can tune in through CBC Sports, but prepare for an early start, with the men's 100m sprint final set for 8.50am ET / 5.50am PT on Sunday morning, and the women's scheduled for the same time on Saturday. Both are being shown through the channel's standalone streaming service, and better still, CBC Gem offers a 1-month FREE trial. After that, a subscription costs CA$4.99 per month. In fact, if you're really lucky, this one may even end up being shown completely free on the CBC website and across its apps for iOS, Android, Apple TV, Android TV, select Smart TVs and Amazon Fire TV Stick. So double-check there before you sign up to anything. Sportsnet and TSN are also offering plenty of Olympics coverage, but at the time of writing it isn't totally clear if either of them will be showing the 100m sprint. Want to watch your coverage from abroad? Then don't forget that using a VPN is a great way to watch coverage overseas.

How to watch 100m sprint: live stream Olympics 2020 for FREE in Australia