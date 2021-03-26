Xiaomi launch: how to watch the Mi 11 Pro, Ultra and foldable live stream

There's a big Xiaomi launch coming very soon and it sounds absolutely massive, with plenty of new Xiaomi phones confirmed and teased to launch as well as some other gadgets too - including possibly a foldable phone.

The event is scheduled for March 29, and it's kicking off at 4.30am PT / 7.30am ET / 12.30pm BST / 10.30pm ACT - it's a global event, and while there's set to be a simultaneous launch event in China, it's not clear if that'll have all the same phones or some different ones.

So what are we expecting to see? The Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite, Mi 11 Pro and Mi 11 Ultra are all expected, and a teaser suggests Xiaomi's first foldable phone could come too. Some tech advancements could be shown off as well, as Xiaomi has confirmed it has developed its own chipset designed for camera phones. Oh, and we can't forget the Xiaomi Mi Band 6, which is thought to be unveiled on the 29th too.

It certainly promises to be a busy launch event, more so than the Xiaomi Mi 11 one at least, where that phone was the only noteworthy thing shown off. So you're probably wondering how you can watch it.

How to watch the new Xiaomi product launch live stream

Xiaomi launched its YouTube premiere page way ahead of time, so we already have the link for the video.

When the launch event starts - or possibly a little before that - the placeholder above will turn into a full live stream you can watch. If you want, you can use the above YouTube link to set a reminder, or just return to this page on the day.

We'll also have loads of coverage and analysis when the new Xiaomi cohort is unveiled, so check back to TechRadar then if you don't want to tune in (or do and want a second opinion).