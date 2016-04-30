11 essential tech projects for the weekend

The weekend is here and if you're in the UK that means three glorious days away from work. However, no matter where you are in the world, if you're wondering what to do with your time, then check out our collection of great projects that will help you get the most out of your tech.

Each of these projects won't just improve the gadgets you already own, but they will also help you learn more about the technology you use every day. Many of the projects will also teach you helpful skills as well.

Learn from the action cam pros

We've talked to a range of extreme sports stars about their best tips for getting the most from your action cam – so if you've got a Go Pro then check out what these experts have to say about filming amazing shots.

Protect your laptop

Having your laptop stolen or lost is a huge concern, so this weekend why not take some preventative measures by installing and configuring Prey?

This software will help you track down your missing laptop – and it can also remotely wipe any sensitive data before it gets into the wrong hands.

To find out more check out our guide on how to track a lost or stolen laptop using Prey.

Recover lost data on your Android device

If you accidentally wipe files or data from your Android device, don't panic – check out our ultimate Android data recovery guide, which will take you through the steps to getting those files back.

Boost your MacBook's battery life

We've added a handy video to our how to boost your MacBook's battery life guide, so if you find you're running out of juice while using your MacBook, take time this weekend to fix any battery-guzzling problems.

Use iCloud storage on Windows PCs

Got an iPhone or iPad but don't have a Mac? Don't worry, as you can still make use of Apple's iCloud service on your Windows PC, and our guide will show you everything you need to know about setting it up on Microsoft's operating system.

Back up your PC

If you've got a spare hour this weekend, then it's a great idea to make a backup of your PC, so that if anything goes wrong you can quickly and easily restore your machine to a working state.

Making regular backups will also ensure that your important files are safe and secure, so check out our how to use Macrium Reflect Free to back up your PC to find out how you can use the excellent free Macrium Reflect tool.

Connect Bluetooth accessories to your iPhone

Bluetooth is a great wireless technology but it can sometimes be a bit temperamental. If you struggle to pair your iPhone with your Bluetooth accessories, then check out our guide on how to fix any problems.

Code your own game on the BBC micro:bit

The BBC micro:bit is a cool little mini computer which is perfect for helping kids – and adults – learn how to code.

In our code your own game on the BBC Micro Bit guide we show you how you can make your own basic computer game while learning some useful coding skills along the way.

Make a Mac Time Capsule with the Raspberry Pi

Why spend money on an expensive Time Capsule external hard drive for your Mac when you can build one yourself with a Raspberry Pi, a hard drive and some elbow grease.

OK, there's a few good reasons to buy a ready-made Time Capsule, but our how to make a Mac Time Capsule with the Raspberry Pi can teach you how to get your Mac and the Raspberry Pi to work together.

Back up your Google Drive files locally

Google Drive is great for storing documents on the internet, letting you access them from all kinds of devices. However, there's also a number of reasons why you should make a local backup of your Google Drive files, just to be on the safe side.

Check out our how to back up your Google Drive files locally guide to find out what you need to do.

Brush up on your drone safety

Drones are great fun – especially for taking airborne photographs – but a recent spate of incidents involving drones and near misses with aeroplanes and people has highlighted how we need to know how to fly drones safely.

If you have a drone then make sure you check out our how to safely and legally fly a drone guide – it could save you a lot of trouble later on!