How to boost your MacBook's battery life

MacBook batteries last most of a working day before you need to plug in for a recharge. Apple reckons the latest models can last for most of the working day.

However, older MacBooks can't match this battery life longevity. Who doesn't want to be able to use their laptop for as long as possible before giving in to being tethered to the mains while it recharges?

One way to overcome this tethering tyranny is to carry an external MacBook battery pack. This adds to the bulk in your bag, but buys you a few more hours of mobile working or entertainment.

However, judicious use of preferences on your Mac can make a material difference too. Usefully, OS X provides several built-in energy monitoring and management tools to help you eke out extra battery life. Turning off Wi-Fi and Bluetooth might be sensible since both use energy looking for wireless connections but you need to weigh up whether you want to be without the ability to use AirDrop, iCloud Drive and Continuity features such as phone call and SMS relay from your iPhone to your Mac before you click the Wi-Fi icon in the menu bar and turn it off.

Let's take a look at other useful ways make your MacBook's battery last a bit longer.