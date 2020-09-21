Where to watch the La Liga matches from India

Despite cricket and its T20 league, the IPL, being the most popular spectator sport in India, football has always enjoyed consistent following in the country. And in last two decades, football leagues across the world have earned for themselves committed viewership, especially among a huge cross section youth.

The English Premier League has more viewership in India because of various reasons. For one, India and England share a very strong sporting relationship. Also, English is well understood in India, and it has been easy for the EPL to be marketed in India when satellite television arrived in India in the 90s.

But the Spanish football league, La Liga, has won for itself strong viewership, especially in the last 15 years or so. And that is not in the least because of the exploits of marquee names like Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar (till they were part of the league), Luis Suarez, and a legion of Spanish stars like Iniesta, Xavi and Casillas.

The 2020-2021 La Liga season --- known as LaLiga Santander --- the 90th since its establishment, kicked off from September 12 and is scheduled to end on May 23 2021.

A total of 20 teams contest the league, including 17 sides from the 2019–20 season and three promoted from the 2019–20 Segunda División.

How to watch Premier League from anywhere

An interesting season on cards

The Spanish football clubs have a lot to prove this season as none of them could make it to the semi-finals of the Champions League last season for the first time since 2006/7. Real Madrid, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid all crashed out in disappointing fashion.

And bulk of the pre-season headlines was focused on the uneasy shenanigans surrounding Messi's run-in with Barcelona FC's president Josep Maria Bartomeu.

But now that it has been sorted out, the focus is back on football with Barcelona itching to prove a point or two to the defending champions and arch rivals Real Madrid.

The Zinedine Zidane-helmed side, which won the title last year with plenty of pluck and poise, will be determined to retain its hold on the trophy.

Sevilla and Atletico Madrid have the players with skill who can help pose challenges to the big two, especially the former who is fresh off winning the Europa League under Julen Lopetegui.

In the coming weeks, Barcelona will kick off its season against Villareal at Camp Nou on September 27.

Diego Simeone’s Atletico Madrid will also start its season in the third matchweek, September 27, against Granada at home.

Indian football fans have to wait till October 25 to witness the first El Clasico of the 2020-21 La Liga season when Real Madrid face arch-rivals Barcelona at the Camp Nou.

The Madrid Derby, where capital giants Real Madrid face Atletico Madrid, will be another highlight of the season.

Real Madrid will first host its local rivals Atletico Madrid on December 12 at the Santiago Bernabeu. Zinedine Zidane‘s side will then take his side to the Wanda Metropolitano on March 7.

How to watch La Liga matches in India

La Liga matches are unfortunately not available for live telecast in channels beamed in India.

But the La Liga matches are available to be streamed Live on the official Facebook page of La Liga.

You can check it out here.

The matches typically have three different kickoff timings: 7.30 p.m., 10.30 p.m. and 12.30 a.m. IST. Please do check the schedule to confirm the timing for the matches you want to follow.

The entire schedule of LaLiga Santander is available here.

And if you are looking how to catch the La Liga matches from anywhere else in the world, we have got the details covered elaborately here.