iOS 9.2 tips and tricks

Another new Apple Music feature is the ability to download songs and albums to avoid streaming them and using up data. To do this, first play a song, then tap the title at the bottom of the screen to pull up its card (that screen with album art and play controls). Next, tap on the three dots in the lower-right corner. On the window that pops up, tap the plus icon — this will add the song to your My Music section. Now just go to My Music, tap on the song, and touch the iCloud icon to download it. Note the new iPhone-with-a-check icon that appears to indicate that a song is downloaded to your device.