iPad Pro tips and tricks

The iPad Pro is finally here and it's one hell of a machine. This isn't just a yearly update of Apple's tried-and-tested iPads, but a whole new beast.

It's more powerful and versatile than traditional tablets, with a host of new features that makes it an excellent tool if you're using it for work – and for play.

All these new features mean there's a bit of a learning curve when you pick up the iPad Pro, so we've got some essential tips and tricks to help you get started.