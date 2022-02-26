Man United vs Watford live stream: how to watch Premier League online from anywhere

Two sides at opposite end of the table clash at Old Trafford today, with Ralf Rangnick's Reds and Roy Hodgson's Hornets both in big need of all three points. Read on to find out how to watch Man United vs Watford online and get a Premier League live stream, no matter where you are in the world this weekend.

Man United vs Watford live stream Date: Saturday, February 26 Kick-off time: 3pm GMT / 10am EST / 7am PST / 8.30pm IST / 2am AEDT / 4am NZDT Venue: Old Trafford, Manchester Live stream: USA Network / Sling TV (US)| DAZN (CA) | Optus Sport (AUS) | Spark Sport (NZ) Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free

The last meeting between these two sides in November ended in a shock 4-1 win for Watford - a result that ultimately cost Ole Gunnar Solskjaer his job. There's been much upheaval at both clubs since then, but their situations remain broadly the same, with United desperately trying to maintain a top four spot, and Watford trying to battle their way out of relegation.

Despite plenty of recent rancour, United should come into the match with a positive frame of mind after Anthony Elanga's crucial late strike earned his side a 1-1 draw against Atletico Madrid on Wednesday in the Champions League.

Hodgson must meanwhile lift his team once more after a hugely damaging 4-1 home defeat to his old club Crystal Palace in midweek.

Follow our guide to get an Man United vs Watford live stream and watch the Premier League online from anywhere today.

More sport: see how to get a Premiership rugby live stream

How to watch Man United vs Watford from outside your country

If you're abroad right now and struggling to tap into your local coverage of the game, you'll want a VPN. This'll help you circumvent the geo-blocking that will try to stop you watching an Man United vs Watford live stream in particular parts of the world.

They're a useful means of getting around this issue, are cheap, and easy to set-up as well. Here's how it's done.

Use a VPN to watch Man United vs Watford from anywhere

ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN

We've put all of the major VPN services to the test and we rate ExpressVPN as the absolute best of the bunch. It's compatible with loads of devices including iOS, Android, Amazon Fire Stick, PlayStation, Apple TV and such, and we found it secure, speedy and simple-to-use. Another great perk is the fact that it comes with a 30-day money back guarantee and 3-months FREE, so you can see if it's right for you with no strings attached. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days Once you've downloaded the software, just follow the prompts to install it then select the location you want to relocate your IP address to - it really is that easy.

Can I watch an Man United vs Watford Premier League live stream in the UK?

Man United vs Watford is a Saturday 3pm kick-off which means that those in the UK won't be able to watch this game live... unless you already subscribe to an overseas streaming service that is showing the game, such as Peacock, DAZN or Optus Sport. While geo-blocking will prevent you from accessing your stream like you would at home, getting a VPN service as outlined above will allow you to change your online location, allowing you to watch your domestic coverage without a hitch.

How to watch Man United vs Watford online in US without cable

NBC is the official US broadcaster for the 2021/22 Premier League season, and it shows every match across NBCSN, USA Network and its streaming service Peacock. Man United vs Watford kicks off at 10am ET / 7am PT on Saturday morning, and is being shown exclusively on USA Network. If you want a more comprehensive OTT streaming service, Sling TV is reasonably priced and includes USA Network as part of its Sling Blue package. The usual cost is $35 a month, but there's an introductory offer in place that gets you a full month of access for only $10. If you subscribe to Sling, Peacock, or any other US streaming service and find yourself unable to access coverage because you're out of the country, remember the VPN solution outlined above - of the many options, we rate ExpressVPN as the best of the best.

Related: how to watch Peacock from outside the US

Man United vs Watford live stream: how to watch Premier League online in Canada

Streaming service DAZN is the sole rights holder for live Premier League matches the 2021/22 season in Canada and will be showing every single match, including Man United vs Watford, which kicks off at 10am EST / 7am PST on Saturday. DAZN Canada costs $20-a-month or an annual subscription of $150 for all the Premier League games plus Champions and Europa League action, every NFL game, and much more. DAZN is a great option for anyone wanting to watch the Premier League from Canada. It's a slick service with comprehensive Premier League coverage and a range of handy apps for iOS and Android mobile devices as well as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Apple TV, and most modern Smart TVs.

How to watch Man United vs Watford: live stream Premier League game in Australia

Optus Sport has exclusive rights to show every single Premier League fixture this season live in Australia, which means it's the place to watch Man United vs Watford in the Land Down Under. The game kicks off at 2am AEDT in the early hours of Sunday morning. You can stream Optus Sport coverage via your mobile, PC or tablet, and can also access the service on Fetch TV, Chromecast or Apple TV. Anyone who isn't already signed up to the Optus telecommunications network can also take advantage of monthly subscriptions to Optus Sport and watch all the games live. The service is available for AUS$14.99 per month and can be accessed via Google Play or the App Store. If you're outside Australia and want to tune in to Optus Sport, you can use one of the top VPNs and watch the coverage from another nation.

How to watch Man United vs Watford: live stream in New Zealand

Streaming service Spark Sport has the rights to show the EPL in New Zealand again for the 2021/22 season. It also offers a 1-month free trial so you can watch Man United vs Watford at no extra cost. Kick-off is scheduled for 4am NZDT on Sunday morning. Once that's expired, you'll get coverage of Premier League games this season for the reasonable price of $24.99 a month. As well as the EPL action, you also get a bevvy of Black Caps and England cricket matches, NBA basketball action from the US, and F1 racing. Spark Sport is available via web browsers on your PC or Mac, plus Apple and Android mobile devices, Chromecast, Apple TV, selected Samsung, Sony, Panasonic and LG TVs, and select Freeview streamers. Spark Sport might not win any design awards any time soon, but it's good value, straightforward, and offers Premier League fans everything they need to watch the EPL without cable.

Man United vs Watford: live stream Premier League action online in India