Kyrgios vs Nakashima live stream: how to watch Wimbledon online from anywhere

Everything Nick Kyrgios has done at Wimbledon 2022 has been utterly enthralling, and it's young American Brandon Nakashima who has the dubious honor of facing the incendiary Australian next. Kyrgios has laid on the finest display of sledging seen at SW19 since the days of John McEnroe, but he sure plays a mean ball too. Read on as we explain how to watch a Kyrgios vs Nakashima live stream wherever you are today - including ways to watch the tennis absolutely FREE.

He spat towards the crowd in a first-round match that he inexplicably almost lost, before hitting 50 winners and 10 unforced errors to destroy Filip Krajinovic, and then came that mesmerizing showdown with No.4 seed Stefanos Tsitsipas, one of the worst-tempered matches we've ever seen at Wimbledon.

So enraged was the Greek at Kyrgios' antics that he imploded and should have been defaulted from the tournament, and now the world No.40 stands on the brink of matching his best ever run here, when he reached the quarters back in 2014.

This is world No.56 Nakashima's first taste of the fourth round at a major, but it may be with a degree of trepidation that he takes to Centre Court today. He's very much a star on the rise, but does he have the weapons to go toe-to-toe with Kyrgios' bombing serve and thunderous forearm? Here's how to watch a Kyrgios vs Nakashima live stream at Wimbledon 2022 from wherever you are in the world.

How to watch Kyrgios vs Nakashima: live stream Wimbledon 2022 tennis for FREE

(opens in new tab) Tennis fans can watch Wimbledon 2022 for FREE (opens in new tab), with the entire tournament being shown on BBC One, BBC Two, BBC iPlayer and through the BBC Red Button. Kyrgios vs Nakashima will start no earlier than 1.30pm BST on Monday afternoon. BBC iPlayer is free to watch with a valid TV licence, and works across a huge array of devices, including laptops, tablets, smartphones, media streaming devices like Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Chromecast and Roku, and PlayStation and Xbox consoles. Away from the UK right now? No worries: Use ExpressVPN to watch BBC iPlayer from abroad (opens in new tab).

Watch a Kyrgios vs Nakashima live stream from outside your country

But if you try to watch your domestic coverage from anywhere outside your home country, you'll soon find a problem - geo-blocking. That's where the broadcaster prevents you from watching your usual feed from abroad. It's a common problem for sports fans all over the world.

By downloading and installing a VPN, you can effectively trick your computer into thinking that it's back at home.

Use a VPN to watch a Kyrgios vs Nakashima live stream from anywhere

How to use a VPN to watch Kyrgios vs Nakashima

Using a VPN is as easy as one-two-three...

1. Download and install a VPN - as we say, our top choice is ExpressVPN

2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location, eg: 'UK' for BBC iPlayer.

3. Go to the broadcaster's stream - head to your home broadcaster's site or app and watch as if you were at home - BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab) for UK citizens abroad.

How to live stream Kyrgios vs Nakashima: watch Wimbledon for FREE in Australia

(opens in new tab) Tennis fans in Australia are amongst the luckiest in the world too, as they can watch Wimbledon 2022 for FREE on 9Gem (opens in new tab). Kyrgios vs Nakashima is set to begin no earlier than 10.30pm AEST on Monday night, but it will be well worth staying up for. Viewers who stay up can also fire up a free Kyrgios vs Nakashima live stream on the 9Now streaming service (opens in new tab), which is compatible with most smart devices. Currently away from Australia? Use a VPN to watch Kyrgios vs Nakashima on 9Now from abroad (opens in new tab) Die-hard tennis fans might want to take a look at Stan Sport too, which is live streaming every match on every court, ad-free. A subscription costs $10 per month (on top of a $10 Stan sub), after a 7-day Stan Sport FREE trial.

How to watch Kyrgios vs Nakashima: live stream Wimbledon tennis in the US without cable

(opens in new tab) Tennis fans can watch Kyrgios vs Nakashima on ESPN Plus (opens in new tab) in the US, with the match set to get underway no earlier than 8.30am ET / 5.30am PT on Monday morning. Kyrgios vs Nakashima is also being shown on ESPN 3, and there's a good chance the match will be shown on ESPN too. Stream Wimbledon 2022 live without cable If you don't have cable, fear not. ESPN Plus+ monthly plans cost just $6.99 a month, while the cost-saving annual subscription is priced at $69.99 a year. As an exclusively online service, ESPN Plus is available to stream via, iPhone, iPad, Android, Apple TV, Roku, Chromecast, Fire TV, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Oculus Go and Samsung connected TVs. As well as, of course, via a web browser on your computer. Alternatively, Sling TV (opens in new tab) is a complete cable replacement service that includes ESPN, ESPN 2 and ESPN 3 in its Orange plan. It normally costs $35 per month, but if you're new to the service you can get your first month half-price (opens in new tab).

How to live stream Kyrgios vs Nakashima and watch Wimbledon 2022 tennis online in Canada

(opens in new tab) In Canada, you can watch Wimbledon 2022 on TSN, with Kyrgios vs Nakashima set to begin no earlier than 8.30am ET / 5.30am PT on Monday morning. If you get the channel as part of your cable deal, then you'll just be able to log in with the details of your provider and get access to a Kyrgios vs Nakashima live stream. If you don't have cable, you can subscribe to TSN on a streaming-only basis from CA$7.99 a day or (much better value) $19.99 a month. If you decide to subscribe or already have, remember you can take your favorite sports streaming service with you wherever you go - just try our No. 1 overall rated VPN 100% risk-free for 30-days (opens in new tab) and follow the instructions above.

How to watch Kyrgios vs Nakashima: live stream Wimbledon tennis in New Zealand