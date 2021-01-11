How to watch the AMD CES 2021 keynote: what more does AMD have to show

CES 2021 is here, and AMD has its major keynote Tuesday, January 12 at 11am ET / 4PM BST / 8AM PT. And we'll show you how to watch it live.

AMD is hot off of launching both its Ryzen 5000 desktop processors and its new Big Navi graphics cards, led by the Radeon RX 6800 XT. But that doesn't mean Team Red is done – far from it.

We're not totally sure what AMD will have to offer, but it's sure to be one hell of a show. And if you can't watch the AMD CES 2021 keynote live, we'll also have a live blog.

How to watch the AMD CES 2021 keynote live

You can watch the AMD CES 2021 keynote live via AMD's YouTube channel. To make things easier, though, we've embedded the live stream directly in this web page above - so you don't need to go anywhere!

AMD is also hosting the video on its events page. AMD is pitching its CES 2021 presence as being about "the future of research, entertainment, gaming and more." So, we're probably in for an action-packed event, with a wide span of products.

What we expect from the AMD CES 2021 keynote

AMD had a busy few months already, launching a full lineup of processors along with its new graphics cards – not to mention the silicon powering the Xbox Series X|S and PS5. However, while that seems like Team Red has all its bases covered, there's still a whole swath of products AMD could launch at CES 2021.

One of the biggest possibilities is AMD Ryzen 5000 mobile processors, which could continue on the gains AMD made at CES 2020 with its Ryzen 4000 chips.

We could also see AMD launch a mid-range Big Navi card, the Radeon RX 6700 XT, which would be way more attainable than the 6800 XT and 6900 XT, which are both expensive and hard to actually find right now.

There's also a possibility that AMD will want to show off new Threadripper processors – as AMD usually launches its HEDT platform a couple of months after its mainstream desktop platform.

Either way, we probably won't know what AMD has to offer until Lisa Su takes the stage and blesses us with what's next in computing hardware.