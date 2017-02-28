AMD took the stage today, February 28 2017, to show off its latest graphics cards and virtual reality technology that will be available later this year, in what the company is calling the ‘summer of Radeon’.

The "Capsaicin & Cream" media event was part of GDC 2017 (Games Developers Conference), and while a lot of it was focused on AMD’s next generation "Vega" graphics card technology, the company briefly mentioned its new AMD Ryzen CPUs, which are already gaining the company a lot of kudos in the gaming world – and beyond.

So, to catch up with the reveals by AMD at its Capsaicin & Cream GDC 2017 event, read on to find out how to watch the livestream recording online.

How to watch AMD’s Capsaicin & Cream GDC 2017 livestream: When’s it on?

The Capsaicin & Cream GDC 2017 event ran today, February 28 and started at 10:30AM PT (1:30PM ET, 6:30PM GMT, 4:30AM March 1 AEST).

How to watch AMD’s Capsaicin & Cream GDC 2017 livestream online

There are a number of ways to watch the AMD Capsaicin & Cream GDC 2017 livestream recording online – we’ve embedded the livestream video in this page, so you can simply watch the replay below if one is broadcast.

Otherwise, you can get to AMD's Twitch channel from below to access the video on demand.

You can also head to AMD’s official Capsaicin & Cream GDC 2017 webpage, which was hosting the livestream video and may too produce a recording.

How to watch AMD’s Capsaicin & Cream GDC 2017 livestream: what went down

Last year’s Capsaicin event featured the first glimpse of AMD’s upcoming Polaris graphics architecture, along with details on the AMD Radeon RX 400 series. This year didn't contain many, if any, major reveals.

AMD did showcase the AMD Vega architecture, but not specific graphics cards that will feature it. Instead, we learned that the actual products will be simply known as AMD Radeon RX Vega.

Key additional announcements included a partnership with Fallout maker Bethesda to better tailor its games to Vega and Ryzen hardware for several forthcoming games, as well as that Vega is now powering LiquidSky a third-party, cloud-streaming gaming service for PC gamers.