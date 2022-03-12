Brentford vs Burnley live stream: how to watch Premier League online from anywhere, TV channel

After worrying back to back home defeats, Sean Dyche's Clarets will be hoping for better luck on the road in this massive basement battle clash at the Community Stadium. Catch Brentford vs Burnley on USA Network in the States. The games is untelevised in the UK but find out how to watch Brentford vs Burnley online and get a Premier League live stream, no matter where you are in the world this weekend.

Watch Brentford vs Burnley live stream USA Network with Sling (may require a VPN)

Brentford vs Burnley live stream Date: Saturday, March 12 Kick-off time: 3pm GMT / 10am EST / 7am PST / 8.30pm IST / 2am AEDT / 4am NZDT Venue: The Community Stadium, London Live stream: USA Network (US) | DAZN (CA) | Optus Sport (AUS) | Spark Sport (NZ) Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free

After defeats to Spurs and Leicester, sandwiched in between an away point against Crystal Palace, Burnley now find themselves third from bottom, six behind their opponents today.

Brentford came through a similar relegation battle last weekend with flying colours after hammering bottom club Norwich 1-3 away at Carrow Road, with Ivan Toney bagging a hat-tick with two goals from the spot.

With Leeds United, Everton and Watford very much still in the mix to avoid the dreaded drop, the stakes are incredibly high for this match, with a defeat not an option for either side.

Follow our guide to get a Brentford vs Burnley live stream and watch the Premier League online from anywhere today.

How to watch Brentford vs Burnley from outside your country

If you're abroad right now and struggling to tap into your local coverage of the game, you'll want a VPN. This'll help you circumvent the geo-blocking that will try to stop you watching a Brentford vs Burnley live stream in particular parts of the world.

They're a useful means of getting around this issue, are cheap, and easy to set-up as well. Here's how it's done.

Use a VPN to watch Brentford vs Burnley from anywhere

ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN

We've put all of the major VPN services to the test and we rate ExpressVPN as the absolute best of the bunch. It's compatible with loads of devices including iOS, Android, Amazon Fire Stick, PlayStation, Apple TV and such, and we found it secure, speedy and simple-to-use. Another great perk is the fact that it comes with a 30-day money back guarantee and 3-months FREE, so you can see if it's right for you with no strings attached. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days Once you've downloaded the software, just follow the prompts to install it then select the location you want to relocate your IP address to - it really is that easy.

Can I watch a Brentford vs Burnley Premier League live stream in the UK?

Brentford vs Burnley is a Saturday 3pm kick-off which means that those in the UK won't be able to watch this game live... unless you already subscribe to an overseas streaming service that is showing the game, such as Peacock, DAZN or Optus Sport. While geo-blocking will prevent you from accessing your stream like you would at home, getting a VPN service as outlined above will allow you to change your online location, allowing you to watch your domestic coverage without a hitch.

How to watch Brentford vs Burnley online in US without cable

NBC is the official US broadcaster for the 2021/22 Premier League season. Brentford vs Burnley kicks off at 10am EST / 7am PST on Saturday, and is on USA Network. If you don't have cable, you can still access USA Network on a chord-cutting service like Sling or FuboTV. Both have FREE trials. The Sling Orange package is the one to go for. It's normally £35 per month but try it out first with the 3-day FREE Sling trial. You can cancel at any time. FuboTV offers more channels and a 7-day FREE trial but it is more expensive at $64.99. Like Sling, though, there is no contract and you can cancel at any time. Don't forget to use a VPN if you're trying to access your Sling or FuboTV service while abroad in the UK or elsewhere.We rate ExpressVPN as the best of the best.

Brentford vs Burnley live stream: how to watch Premier League online in Canada

Streaming service DAZN is the sole rights holder for live Premier League matches the 2021/22 season in Canada and will be showing every single match, including Brentford vs Burnley, which kicks off at 10am EST / 7am PST on Saturday. DAZN Canada costs $20-a-month or an annual subscription of $150 for all the Premier League games plus Champions and Europa League action, every NFL game, and much more. DAZN is a great option for anyone wanting to watch the Premier League from Canada. It's a slick service with comprehensive Premier League coverage and a range of handy apps for iOS and Android mobile devices as well as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Apple TV, and most modern Smart TVs.

How to watch Brentford vs Burnley: live stream Premier League game in Australia

Optus Sport has exclusive rights to show every single Premier League fixture this season live in Australia, which means it's the place to watch Brentford vs Burnley in the Land Down Under. The game kicks off at 2am AEDT in the early hours of Sunday morning. You can stream Optus Sport coverage via your mobile, PC or tablet, and can also access the service on Fetch TV, Chromecast or Apple TV. Anyone who isn't already signed up to the Optus telecommunications network can also take advantage of monthly subscriptions to Optus Sport and watch all the games live. The service is available for AUS$14.99 per month and can be accessed via Google Play or the App Store. If you're outside Australia and want to tune in to Optus Sport, you can use one of the top VPNs and watch the coverage from another nation.

How to watch Brentford vs Burnley: live stream in New Zealand

Streaming service Spark Sport has the rights to show the EPL in New Zealand again for the 2021/22 season. It also offers a 1-month free trial so you can watch Brentford vs Burnley at no extra cost. Kick-off is scheduled for 4am NZDT on Sunday morning. Once that's expired, you'll get coverage of Premier League games this season for the reasonable price of $24.99 a month. As well as the EPL action, you also get a bevvy of Black Caps and England cricket matches, NBA basketball action from the US, and F1 racing. Spark Sport is available via web browsers on your PC or Mac, plus Apple and Android mobile devices, Chromecast, Apple TV, selected Samsung, Sony, Panasonic and LG TVs, and select Freeview streamers. Spark Sport might not win any design awards any time soon, but it's good value, straightforward, and offers Premier League fans everything they need to watch the EPL without cable.

Brentford vs Burnley: live stream Premier League action online in India